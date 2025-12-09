Blissful Windies

West Indies’ Shai Hope makes runs in front of New Zealand’s Tom Blundell on Day 4 of their first Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, on December 5. - AP PHOTO

JUSTIN Greaves, batting at number 6 for the West Indies team, strolled to the wicket at the fall of the fourth wicket with the score at 72.

He replaced the WI skipper, Roston Chase, who hardly raised a sweat, finding himself back in the pavilion for four runs.

Greaves joined Shai Hope and even the most optimistic West Indian supporter felt, without a doubt, that this first Test match against the New Zealanders at Christchurch was all over, bar the shouting.

The reason for the pessimism at that stage was that WI had over two sessions on the fourth day and a full fifth day, the final day of the Test match, to bat. In total, the target was 531 runs to win and approximately 164 overs remaining to survive for a draw.

That’s why the pundits call it the glorious uncertainties of cricket.

The game ended in a draw with Greaves scoring a classic 202 not out.

Before this, Hope was dismissed for 140, after a remarkable innings.

Tevin Imlach was soon out and Kemar Roach joined Greaves.

The experienced 37-year-old fast bowler, with a Test batting average of less than 12, proved to be an encouraging partner for the tall, Barbadian right-handed batsman.

Greaves batted with sensible forthrightness and tremendous self-confidence to become the seventh West Indian batsman to score a double-century in the fourth inning of a Test match.

Although he is a talented player, both as a superb batsman and a better-than-mediocre medium-pace bowler, he has not been performing to the high standard of which he’s capable and what is expected of him.

However, with the accompaniment of the wise and brilliant Hope and the insightful and astute Roach, he tempered his stroke-play with some fine hitting and temperate drives which reflected a growing self-assurance.

His batting seemed determined to achieve a win that looked possible at the end, or the chance of a draw, to save face and prove that self-belief is a powerful attribute that a cricketer must possess to be successful.

WI won the toss and sent in the New Zealanders to bat.

WI captain, Roston Chase, read the wicket well and expected to have the advantage by bowling first.

In a five-day Test match, the extra water, plus grass that is added to the pitch, are to ensure that the wicket lasts the five days of the Test.

Usually, the moisture gradually evaporates off the top by lunch on the first day.

This pitch at Christchurch, although damp at the start with a generous covering of grass, was a bowler’s delight, but WI let them off the hook.

NZ were limited to 231, but should have been less than 200. Anyhow, the way the ball was darting both ways off the wicket, one could envisage that WI would be in trouble when it was their turn to bat. And so it proved.

They scraped to 167 with a fortunate 52 from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a solid 56 from Hope.

It’s one of the main reasons for a proper technique. That is, to score runs and survive in various conditions.

WI just couldn’t persevere under these circumstances to make a challenging score, because of a shortage of batting skill.

All-round batting technique must always be worked on assiduously, in the event that different wickets are encountered.

In the second innings, the wicket improved. It was noticeable right away that it turned out to be a pitch that hardly turned or seamed.

That was because the dampness of the surface had disappeared under the exposure to the atmosphere and the rolling between innings.

It was then a good one for batting.

Two excellent scores by NZ batsmen, one by Rachin Ravindra (176), the other by skipper Tom Latham (145) and their victory appeared a foregone conclusion. Veteran Roach collected 5/78.

NZ declared at 466/8, leaving WI 531 to win.

WI performances in recent years have been so terrible that it was impossible to imagine this game going into the fifth day.

Also, in any Test match, it is generally a very tough assignment to score that many runs in the fourth innings to win or even to draw.

Unless, of course, light deteriorates, or rain visits once more and the game is called off.

It’s the same for any team, regardless of their standing. Nonetheless, enter Hope, our most consistent batsman, plus the surprise packet, Greaves.

And, along with Roach, the drama of the drawn game unfolded.