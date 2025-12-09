Blind Welfare president appeals for protection of children’s sight

BORN with only ten per cent vision and having lost even that 15 years ago, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association (BWA) Deonarine Ragoo made a clarion call for the nation to protect children’s sight.

Ragoo delivered a message shaped by both personal experience and national urgency, having lived the realities he seeks to change.

“Do not delay eyecare,” he said standing before an auditorium filled with eager children and proud parents at the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation’s Eyes Right Project presentation ceremony on November 30.

Fifty-one students of the San Fernando Boys’ and Girls’ Government Primary Schools received new prescription glasses. The initiative, a partnership between the foundation and Republic Bank Ltd, aims to ensure that no child’s future is dimmed by untreated vision problems.

“Blindness is one of the most debilitating conditions that can affect anyone,” he reminded the audience gathered at the Naparima College auditorium, where the presentation ceremony was held.

“So, I urge all our citizens to rise to the occasion.”

Ragoo framed the moment not merely as another charitable gesture, but as an act of justice and empowerment and a mission rooted in rights and responsibilities.

“This function must be looked at in the context of bringing freedom, social justice and empowerment to our nation’s children,” he said.

He noted that due to poverty or neglect, many children and adults delay eye care until it is too late. The result can be reduced vision or permanent loss of sight – outcomes the Blind Welfare Association has spent over a century trying to prevent.

“In TT, we estimate that 15,000-20,000 people are impacted by visual impairment. We at the BWA are ready to join with civil society to celebrate freedom of the right to sight.

“Our children carry our dreams, our hopes, our aspirations,” he told the audience. “Don’t wait until occasions become memories to appreciate their impact.”

Highlighting the technological gap faced by visually impaired learners, Ragoo made a passionate plea for support in acquiring Braille displays – devices that allow blind students to read digital content. At $25,000 each, the equipment is vital but unattainable for most families.

“With a tool like this, our visually impaired children can have true empowerment, which in turn gives true freedom. I appeal to corporate TT and the State to assist us.”

His call for collaboration echoed the very spirit of the event which marked the donation of 1,401 pairs of glasses since the foundation was launched in 2012. Its major partner, Republic Bank Ltd, reaffirmed its commitment to the initiative with a $90,000 pledge for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, allowing the Eyes Right Project to expand its reach.

General manager of See View Optical Premnath Sookdeo – another key partner – educated the young recipients on proper eyewear care. He cautioned them never to dry wipe their lenses, as tiny particles trapped throughout the day can scratch and damage them.

Foundation president Kevin Ratiram congratulated the students, reminding them that improved sight opens the door to greater academic and personal success. He also urged balance:

“Don’t just read, play video games or scroll on your devices,” he advised. “Enjoy outdoor activities, spend time with family, and stay well-rounded.”

Broadening its support for youth development beyond vision care, the foundation also extended its support to youth sport. From its fundraising proceeds, it presented a $30,000 cheque to former West Indies bowler and SB Cricket Academy chairman Samuel Badree to assist with constructing a cricket net at the UTT Ground in Tarouba, set to open in early 2026.

For the 51 students who left the auditorium with new glasses and a clearer view of the world Ragoo’s parting words resonated deeply. “I wish you a Merry Christmas, a prosperous 2026, and many decades of good sight.”