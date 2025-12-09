Attorney for Carapo man questions SoE detention orders

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander. - File photo

A state of emergency (SoE) detainee, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, will now attempt to secure bail after a preventative detention order issued by the Homeland Security Minister was revoked.

However, Christian Joshua’s attorney said the circumstances surrounding the case highlighted a worrying issue.

Attorney Keron Ramkalwhan said it appeared PDOs were increasingly being issued for “appearances and statistics rather than necessity.”

“In this case, it is difficult to fathom how a preventative detention order could be issued against someone already in custody after being denied bail. He was already detained; the order served no lawful purpose.

“This leaves only two explanations – either the minister was not provided with accurate, up-to-date information, or these orders are being used as symbolic gestures rather than genuine security measures.

“A preventative detention order cannot lawfully be used to block or discourage a renewed bail application. It prompts the serious question: Are PDOs a façade?”

Joshua, of Carapo, was placed on a PDO, dated September 6, but it was only served on him on September 30, although he had been denied bail on September 2 on the larceny charge. The PDO alleged he was part of a car theft network where stolen vehicles were being used to facilitate gang violence.

On December 5, the PDO was revoked by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander.

Ramkalwhan said, “I acknowledge the minister’s reconsideration and the rescission of the order. My client will now be in a position to reapply for bail and secure his release.”

Joshua is also expected to withdraw an application before the SoE review tribunal.