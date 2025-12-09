Angostura Chill upsizes for the holidays

Angostura Chill has introduced a Big Chill 750ml bottle in two flavours. -

ANGOSTURA CHILL is upsizing in time for the holiday season, with multi-serve glass bottles following strong consumer demands.

In a media release on December 9, Angostura said its 750ml Big Chill glass bottles can be enjoyed in two flavours – Angostura Chill Sorrel and Bitters and Angostura Chill Pear and Bitters.

Angostura said this new increased size is designed to bring even more refreshment to Christmas gatherings, family celebrations, and holiday traditions across the country.

"Globally, Angostura is the only company producing carbonated soft drinks using its world-renowned Angostura aromatic bitters. This gives Angostura Chill a unique and distinctive flavour. Angostura continues to push boundaries in the non-alcoholic beverage category with the introduction of the Big Chill."

Angostura’s acting CEO Ian Forbes said, “With the strategic expansion of the 750ml Big Chill, Angostura is not just offering a multi-serve bottle, we are setting a new benchmark for festive refreshment in TT. It is a bold step that reinforces our innovation within the carbonated soft drink category that is bitters-based while responding directly to our consumers.”

Angostura said whether poured over ice, garnished cocktail-style, or enjoyed straight from the bottle, Angostura Chill complements any occasion.

The Angostura Chill range has five flavours – Lemon Lime and Bitters, Blood Orange and Bitters, Sorrel and Bitters, Ginger and Bitters and Pear and Bitters. They are available in cans and glass bottles and sold at retail outlets throughout the country and at the six locations of Angostura Solera Wines and Spirits.

Angostura Chill is exported to the Caricom markets including Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia and St Kitts, with Angostura expanding its footprints in the non-alcoholic beverage sector across the Caribbean.

In Trinidad and Tobago, Angostura Chill is distributed exclusively by Caribbean Bottlers.

Big Chill is available at Angostura Solera Wines and Spirits at M6 Plaza, Chaguanas; Gopaul Lands, Marabella; Albion Energy Plaza, Port of Spain; Angostura’s head office, Laventille; East Gates Mall, Trincity and other retail outlets.

For further information visit Angostura Chill’s official website www.angosturachill.com