Amplia boosts El Dorado Secondary's digital transformation

Volunteers from Amplia staff, Jus Hurtz Ltd and Teachers from El Dorado East Secondary School collaborated to transform El Dorado East Secondary’s Technical Vocational classroom into a new digital learning hub. - Photo courtesy Amplia Communications Ltd

Amplia Communications Ltd refurbished a technical-vocational classroom at El Dorado East Secondary School in August. The classroom was converted into a fully equipped digital learning space that now supports collaboration, hands-on learning, and access to online resources for students who previously lacked both connectivity and devices.

In a release on December 8, Amplia said the upgrade included repainting, installation of a new air-conditioning unit, branded interior enhancements, improved high-speed internet service, and the donation of a smart TV to support digital instruction.

It said the initiative now enables students in the school’s electrical and AC unit programme to complete assignments, build portfolios, and access digital tools in a safe, reliable, and connected environment.

The release said what began as a simple request for Wi-Fi expanded into a multi-stakeholder transformation project involving Amplia staff volunteers, Jus Hurtz Ltd (which provided painting services and materials at no cost), and educators from the school.

“In a full-circle moment, the new AC unit was installed by a past student on the same programme, demonstrating the long-term social impact of technical education when supported with the right resources.”

Amplia Communications general manager Shawn Clarke said the company’s role as a telecoms provider goes beyond selling connectivity.

“It’s about enabling opportunity. When we understood the challenges facing students many of whom had no access to digital tools at home, we saw the need to go further than Wi-Fi. This initiative reflects our belief that technology must be a bridge, not a barrier, and that corporate responsibility should create real, measurable impact in the communities we serve.”

The release said what began as a request for Wi-Fi quickly turned into a collaborative community revitalisation effort.

Amplia marketing head Sasha Lowhar-Best said when the company was first approached to provide Wi-Fi access to the school, it saw it as a simple way to connect students.

“But after speaking with the principal and understanding the broader challenges the school faced, we felt compelled to do more. As a brand rooted in service, we wanted to go beyond connectivity to create an environment where students could truly thrive.”

“Every community we serve holds its own story. What made El Dorado stand out for us was the needs, the spirit, and the potential we saw to truly make a difference. Giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we are.”

Technical-vocational teacher Winston Ammon said it was the first time in his ten years at the school that he was able to sit with an entire class and have every student working on a computer at the same time.

“This room has already changed the way students learn and see themselves. It’s not just a classroom any more, it’s a space of possibility.”

Amplia said the refurbished room will also serve as the first dedicated staff workspace for the tech-voc department, improving teacher collaboration and programme planning. The school is now working toward its long-term goal of becoming the leading centre for technical and vocational education in the East-West corridor.

The company said the initiative forms part of Amplia’s corporate social responsibility framework, focused on digital access, infrastructure equity, and community-based technology enablement. The company continues to support schools, NGOs, and rural communities with high-speed connectivity, technology donations, and skills-focused programmes.