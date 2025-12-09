Addressing gender-based violence amid tensions

THE EDITOR: In the Caribbean and Latin America, escalating geopolitical instability has exposed a critical intersection between security, governance, and human rights.

Gender-based violence is not merely a social or cultural challenge; it is a strategic concern that affects regional stability, humanitarian responses, migration patterns, and economic development.

Ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela, coupled with domestic socio-political pressures across the region, illustrate how vulnerable populations, including women and girls, bear the brunt of crises that extend beyond borders.

For nations like TT, addressing these risks requires diplomatic foresight, multilateral co-operation, and policy integration that recognises the gravity of gender-based vulnerabilities.

As the advocacy and policy lead for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Caribbean under the TT Youth Advisory Group and in my capacities as youth engagement and participation officer, as well as partnerships and resource mobilisation officer, I have witnessed how gender-based violence undermines social cohesion, complicates humanitarian interventions, and impedes sustainable development.

Data consistently demonstrate that conflict, political instability, and economic uncertainty exacerbate violence against women and girls while inadequate responses can reverberate across communities and national economies. Diplomacy in this context must be proactive, co-ordinated, and informed by both human rights frameworks and regional security imperatives.

The Caribbean’s proximity to Latin American flashpoints necessitates strategic partnerships and cross-border advocacy. Venezuela’s ongoing socio-political crisis, compounded by potential foreign interventions, has regional implications that extend far beyond its borders.

Migration flows, refugee protection, and human security concerns demand collaborative engagement with neighbouring states, multilateral organisations, and regional institutions.

Caribbean nations must not only monitor these developments, but actively leverage diplomatic channels to ensure that responses to crises integrate protection against gender-based violence as a fundamental component of regional security strategy.

Bilateral and multilateral diplomacy play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges. Instruments such as the Inter-American Convention on the Prevention, Punishment, and Eradication of Violence against Women, along with United Nations Security Council resolutions on conflict-related sexual violence offer frameworks that can be operationalised through regional co-operation.

Effective diplomacy ensures that these instruments are not theoretical commitments, but actionable policies embedded in foreign relations, trade agreements, and development initiatives. The integration of gender considerations into diplomatic frameworks strengthens resilience, enhances international credibility, and reinforces the legitimacy of regional governance.

My professional experiences at the Mexican and Panamanian embassies in TT have provided practical insight into the operationalisation of diplomacy in complex contexts. Embassies function not only as venues for political dialogue and trade promotion, but also as platforms for advocacy, social protection initiatives, and engagement with civil society.

Observing diplomatic teams navigate political crises, economic negotiations, and cultural exchanges underscored for me the essential role of embedding human rights and gender protection into broader diplomatic strategy. It is through these lenses that diplomats can contribute to sustainable regional stability and protect the most vulnerable populations in times of uncertainty.

The Caribbean’s commitment to human rights, gender equity, and regional co-operation is increasingly tested by emerging threats. As the region observes the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and commemorates Human Rights Day, it is critical to recognise that safeguarding human dignity is inseparable from advancing geopolitical stability and international collaboration.

The next generation of Caribbean leaders, policymakers, and diplomats must champion strategies that integrate human security with regional diplomacy, ensuring that gender equity is treated not as a peripheral concern, but as a central pillar of resilient governance.

Diplomacy is evolving in response to contemporary challenges. It is no longer sufficient to view international relations solely through the lens of economic interests or political negotiations. Human rights, gender protection, and societal resilience have become strategic imperatives.

For small but strategically positioned nations like TT, leveraging diplomatic expertise to anticipate, mitigate, and respond to crises, whether humanitarian, political, or economic, is not just prudent; it is essential for national security and regional stability.

The Caribbean stands at a crossroads. By embracing a model of diplomacy that is informed, proactive, and inclusive of gender-based protections, the region can not only navigate immediate geopolitical threats, but also lay the foundation for sustainable development, secure societies, and enduring partnerships.

In this endeavour, youth leadership, professional expertise, and cross-sector collaboration must converge, transforming the way diplomacy is practised and ensuring that the Caribbean remains resilient in the face of both present and future challenges.

ZIA ALI

via e-mail