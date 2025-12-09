A Time to Love spreads the festive spirit

The Trebles of T&T during their performance of Trini Christmas Is the Best at Joel John’s concert, Christmas - A Time to Love. - Photos by Innis Francis

Joel John's Christmas concert: A Time to Love featured the many ways of saying Merry Christmas in song.

With a cast ranging in festive tones, inclusive of a live rock band, performing locally brewed songs to the likes of soca, soca parang, classic rock, R&B and country versions, the Sundar Popo Auditorium at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) was filled with the Christmas spirit on November 23.

John who recently opened and manages his Rhythm n Brews coffee shop at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine noted his musical career span 33 years.

Guest performers included Meagan Leigh and guitarist Veer Briggs, Michelle Xavier, Stephan Furlonge, Zoe Webster, Soca Parang Queen Marcia Miranda and The Trebles of T&T – an enchanting children’s choir led by Marilyn Lalla, who further warmed the atmosphere with their festive performances.

In John’s thank-you note, he said, “The production of Christmas - A Time to Love was the biggest show. You guys showed up, we felt the love on stage, and that is all we need to make this journey one worth taking.”

Patrons were treated to songs like What a Wonderful World, Can’t Help Falling in Love, Sweet Caroline, Wham’s Last Christmas, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Do You Hear What I Hear and Islands in the Stream.

Miranda, didn’t stop short to entertain as she stepped into the audience for closer contact, delivering songs like Three Little Birds, Letter to Mama and Bring Out De Ham.