TUCO opens registration for Carnival competitions, awaits sponsors

Ainsley King, president of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation. -

THE Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) has opened registration for its 2026 Carnival competitions.

Registration opened on December 8 at all TUCO zonal offices, including the head office at Rosalino Street, Woodbrook, the North Zone office at New City Mall, Port of Spain, South/Central Zone office at Mezzanine Floor, Skinner Park, San Fernando, East Zone office at Terminal Mall, Arima, and Tobago's office at E&M Building, Scarborough.

The competitions are open to all citizens and naturalised citizens.

For TUCO's senior competitions, the registration fee for financial members is $100 while non-members must pay $500.

For financial members in arrears, registration is $150 per year of non-financial membership.

In an interview with Newsday on December 8, TUCO president Ainsley King said the organisation is still awaiting feedback from potential sponsors before confirming prizes. He said TUCO relies heavily on the government for sponsorship.

Asked whether he expected cutbacks from government given several state companies' recent cancellation of sponsorship to Pan Trinbago and several steelbands, King said there has been no confirmation.

However, he added, "We are seeing signs that it is not business as usual."

Asked whether TUCO has a back-up plan in case sponsorship is not forthcoming," he said, " We always have a plan B. There are sponsors who've worked with us in the past."

On the prize money for 2026, he said that has not been finalised as yet as TUCO is awaiting discussions with sponsors.

"We are still waiting to see what direction to go."

For further info email tucoamc2026@gmail.com.

TUCO competitions and registration deadlines

National Calypso Monarch – Friday 9th January, 3pm

National Extempo Monarch – Friday 30th January, 3pm

National Freestyle Monarch – Friday 30th January, 3pm

National Road March Competition – Friday 13th February, 3pm

National Junior Calypso Monarch – Tuesday 13th January, 3pm