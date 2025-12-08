Salvation Army’s Kettle initiative: Ringing the bells of hope

BAVINA SOOKDEO

If you’ve ever spotted someone standing beside a bright red kettle, ringing a small bell during the Christmas bustle, you’ve witnessed a tradition with deep history and even deeper purpose. For generations in TT, The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettle has appeared outside supermarkets, malls and busy public spaces. The ringing bells call us to compassion as these kettles do more than just collect a few dollars…they stand as symbols of support and relief for many families.

According to Major Chris Matthias, divisional commander having administrative responsibility for the work of The Salvation Army in TT, St Vincent and Grenada, the fundraising target for this year’s kettle campaign is $600,000.

Matthias related that in 1891, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was searching for a way to provide hot meals to the poor in San Francisco. McFee, who was from Scotland, recalled a charity "pot" that was often placed on the Fishermen’s Wharf to collect money for families of those men lost at sea. This inspired him to find an old iron crab pot and head to the local San Francisco wharf. After he collected enough money, he packed up his pot and used the proceeds to provide hot meals for the poor.

Soon this idea was duplicated all over the Bay Area. One of the original slogans was Keep the Pot Boiling, with a purpose of providing hot meals at Christmas to the poor. Later on, the kettles were painted bright red and those managing the effort began ringing bells to draw attention. Before you knew it, red kettles could be found just about anywhere. In no time, the Salvation Army Red Kettle was seen as an indispensable part of Christmas. “The kettles inspired the Christmas song, Silver Bells and in a lot of popular movies and television programmes, you can spot a red kettle or two,” said Matthias.

Kettle appeal

Locally, The Salvation Army began its work in 1901 and became formally incorporated in 1915. The Kettle Appeal was seen as an effective mechanism to help The Salvation Army raise awareness of the plight of the less fortunate and also funds at Christmas in the US. It naturally spread to other Salvation Army locations around the world. “The Red Kettle initiative would therefore have been introduced to Trinidad around the same period,” related Matthias. He noted that it has evolved from a simple iron pot in 1891 to a global fundraising symbol that now includes digital giving options and corporate partnerships.

When asked about the effectiveness of the initiative in supporting The Salvation Army’s programmes, Matthias explained that the Christmas Kettle Appeal allows the organisation to reach even more people during the festive season. It helps make their Christmas food hampers “more special compared to the ones given throughout the year” and supports their annual Christmas children’s party. “It also enables us to provide personal care packages (toiletry items) to individuals and patients during our institutional visits to St James Medical, Mount Hope Hospital, Caura Hospital, St Ann’s Hospital and the Port of Spain General Hospital,” he added. Notably, the Port of Spain General Hospital visit takes place every Christmas morning. The funds also help us to continue the food hamper distribution exercise into the early part of the New Year as need knows no season.”

For many recipients, these gestures mean far more than material help. Matthias shared the story of someone who had been receiving hampers for some time during a difficult period. “Then one day they came and informed us that they had gotten a job and an apartment…and would no longer be needing the food hamper assistance, while expressing their gratitude…” he said. “For us that was an example of not just giving someone a ‘hand out’ but a ‘hand up’.”

Launched on November 7, the initiative runs until December 31 with 26 kettles in Trinidad and two in Tobago. However, this can fluctuate based on the availability of volunteers/personnel to man the kettle locations. “The main challenge is attracting volunteers to man the kettle locations on a consistent basis throughout the season,” Matthias explained.

'Need knows no season'

Questioned on other challenges he admitted, “Thankfully, we have not had any issues crime-wise.” Like other non-profit organisations, however, The Salvation Army has seen a reduction in its donor base on both an individual and corporate level.

Meanwhile, the need for assistance continues to rise, especially due to recent layoffs nationwide. This year, The Salvation Army is placing particular focus on single-parent households, while continuing support for the elderly, disabled persons and others in need. “We have seen an overwhelming demand this year during our Christmas food hamper registration process,” Matthias noted.

Despite the strain, the organisation works to maintain transparency. “Apart from internal Salvation Army checks and balances, we are required under the Street Collections (Control) Act to submit an independently audited financial report to the Commissioner of Police at the end of the Christmas Kettle exercise, which must also be published in the print media,” Matthias said.

And on the topic of transparency, both volunteers and staff who assist with manning kettles across the country receive guidance on interacting with the public, handling donations and maintaining safety. They also encourage donors to place contributions directly into the kettle rather than handing it to a representative. “Safety at the kettle location is also emphasised," said Matthias.

Beyond donating to kettles, the public can support by providing food items throughout the year. “Need knows no season,” Matthias reiterated, underscoring the constant demand on the organisation’s pantry.

Asked if there are opportunities for businesses or organisations to partner with the initiative, Matthias answered, “Apart from their monetary donations, in other jurisdictions we have had businesses and their staff volunteer to man our kettle locations…at various times, as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.” Additionally, civic groups such as Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions Club man kettle locations as part of their community service initiatives.

“Unfortunately, we have not had any success to date in getting businesses and civic clubs to partner with us in such a manner in TT,” Matthias said.

So what does Christmas mean to The Salvation Army? In Matthias’ words, “…Offering the gift of hope, joy and love which is reflected in a practical way through its hamper distribution, institutional visits and Christmas children’s party which are in part funded by the Kettle initiative.”

To the public, he sent out this message: “Whether it is to The Salvation Army or to another NPO, I encourage persons who have the resources to give, to give generously as you cannot truly quantify the level of positive and lasting impact that such giving has on individuals. The smile, awe and wonder on a child’s face after opening that donated gift is priceless.