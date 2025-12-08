Reconstructing masculinity

I WRITE THIS as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women comes to an end, but the violence against women continues. Perhaps the state of emergency (SoE) prevented us from staging our usual march to commemorate those women who live perpetually in their private SoE. How many more must die?

Today, my heart hurts for the family of Councillor Romona Teeneal Victor, the latest domestic violence victim and I remember my client, June Edwards, who, about 40 years ago, died in similar circumstances. My client’s husband, after stabbing her, had committed suicide by drinking poison.

I had thought that the injunction granted by the court, which ordered him to leave and not re-enter the matrimonial home, would have saved her, but the law was not enough. I was inconsolable at her funeral and through my veil of tears I could see the deadpan faces of her young children, all of primary school age.

The evening before her death, as she was leaving my office, she had apologised for keeping me out so late. I had told her, “Don’t worry about me. I am worried about you.” The next morning, as I entered the office, my colleague had greeted me, saying, “Your client dead. Her husband killed her. He drank poison. He dead too.”

Since then I have told my clients to leave the home, even if they have to leave everything behind. “Just leave. Save your life.” But the reality is that some have no place to go. Others are so immobilised by fear, they cannot take that “giant step for (wo)mankind.”

Men are not beyond redemption, but they need help. I have counselled my male clients, telling them, “If it is over, it is over. You can find love again.” After I had reprimanded one for stalking his wife, he told me that I reminded him of his primary school teacher. I confessed to him that I had been a primary school teacher.

Some months later, I saw him at an event at the stadium. He hailed me out and was looking very happy, with a new lady love in tow.

One of the best compliments I received was from a very troublesome male client, who told me he had changed plenty since meeting me. He had received enough buffs. His pastor had described him as “a work in progress.” Years later, he still sends me biblical tracts to encourage me to convert to his religion.

Lawyers need to be responsible in their interaction with their clients. Once, when we had not reminded the judge to continue the injunction, a lawyer told his client that nothing prevented him from re-entering his home. His client went home and fractured his wife’s skull with a hammer. Years later, I helped that lawyer up when his relative had knocked him down outside the chamber court after their family property dispute.

Girls need to be educated and trained to recognise the signs of an abuser. Boys, too, need that type of education and training, as they, too, can fall victim to domestic abuse. Boys need to be taught that men and women are equal but different. UWI Laboratory Pre-School taught boys and girls that important principle. That training should be replicated in all pre-schools in this country.

The Domestic Violence Act has been improved over the years, but the police still do not fully recognise that domestic violence is a crime to be investigated and treated as any other crime, regardless of the lack of co-operation from the victim. When will they learn?

In memory of domestic violence victims, I am submitting for publication my calypso, Ah Reconstructing Masculinity, which I wrote in honour of Prof Eudine Barriteau, principal of UWI, Cave Hill, Barbados, when I was awarded a British Council scholarship to pursue her course in gender and development studies. She had a calligrapher design the poem, then had it framed and placed on the wall of her office. She told me that when Prof Rex Nettleford visited her office and read it, he had said how much he loved it.

Ah Reconstructing Masculinity

Ah put mih husband hard hat on

Take up he tool kit from off the ground

Ah slip on he steel-tip shoe

He say, “Way you going in true?

Dress up in that funny gear

Like you eh have better clothes to wear.”

Ah take mih son by he hand

Ah say, “Ah going to make him a man.”

Chorus

Ah reconstructing masculinity

Building a man with gender sensitivity

A man who won’t beat, won’t kill, won’t hurl obscenity

But will be kind and gentle and have empathy.

Verse

“But why you put on mih hard hat

Ah really can’t see the reason for that.”

“Dat is to protect mih brain

From all the stupid things people going be saying.

Once you try to bring about change

People like to say that you going insane

Ah going to train mih son a new way

And ah sure ah won’t make him gay.”

Chorus

Ah reconstructing masculinity

Building a man with gender sensitivity

Ah confident man, who’ll clearly understand

Best man for a job is sometimes a woman.

Verse

“Tell mih why you put on mih heavy boot

You really look like de Puss in troot.”

“De heavy boot is to stamp out

All the foolish ideas dat going about

Dat a man must show power and dominate

He must decide every woman’s fate.

Ah real man doh beat up he wife and child

But stands loving and supportive at dey side.”

Chorus

Ah reconstructing masculinity

Building a man with gender sensitivity

Who know women’s place not always in the home

Can be in the House of Representatives giving tone.

Verse

“Tell me what you want wid mih tool kit

Please tell me what you gwine do with it.”

“It have screw driver and it got pliers

To cut out the tongues of all dem liars.

Who say women don’t appreciate

Men who could cook and could make good bake.

Ah want a man who could show that he care

In a million ways without any fear.”

Chorus

Ah reconstructed masculinity

Ah proud ah mih son with gender sensitivity

He show love to he wife and to de children too

“No outside woman,” he say, “Wifey, just me and you.”

Extra verse – 2025

Trinbago reconstructed masculinity

Look around in the republic and you will see

The President is a woman sweet and kind.

The Prime Minister will buss yuh head and beat your behind.

The Opposition Leader, a female waiting in the wings

To topple the PM, she must do many things.

Is time we get a woman as minister of finance

We manage money better, so give we a chance.