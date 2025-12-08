Nicholas Romany dominates in Barbados with 10K, mile titles

Nicholas Romany showed his quality in Barbados. -

Trinidad and Tobago distance runner Nicholas Romany completed a double hat-trick of the Casuahina 10K Run and PWC Fun Mile titles at the 2025 Run Barbados Marathon and Wellness Weekend event, held in Barbados on December 6.

Romany captured the 10K title in a blistering time of 31 minutes and 20 seconds (31:20). He edged out TT-based Kenyan runner and four-time Run Barbados marathon winner Alex Ekesa in 31:22 and Colombian Sergio Lopez (32:27) was third.

After completing the race, Romany said, “The race was exactly how I expected it to be, very challenging due to the competitors. It was a tough race, the course was easier this year because it was flat, but the headwinds were really challenging.”

Romany was satisfied with the time he clocked as it was faster than last year, and he admitted he felt more prepared and confident this year compared to the previous editions.

He further explained his strategy in the race. “I stayed with Alex throughout the race but in the end, I used my speed to take home the victory. I had the mental toughness and grit to push straight to the end. I also would like to thank my teammates and countrymates for their support.”

Romany complimented the organisers of the Run Barbados event by saying, “It is always amazing. I always love the camaraderie and meeting new people from different countries and the atmosphere here is always full of vibes."

Looking ahead to the future, Romany said he will take a couple days off to recover then return to training as he aims to make the Commonwealth Games standard time for the 1500-metre event.

In the women's 10K, Colombian Palmenia Berrio claimed gold in 37:02, second place went to Anais Brassfield of Panama in 43:20 and Barbadian Katie Lynn Parker finished third in 43:45.

In the Sleeping Giant men’s 5K event, TT’s Christopher Mitchell dominated the field in a scintillating run to clock 15:28 for the gold medal. Venezuelan Oscar Acosta was second (15:32) and TT’s Donnell Francis was third (15:49).

Francis, in his second year competing at the event, said after the race, “The competition was stiff, but we came out here to execute and I’m thankful to God for it.” He added that the competition is something he looks forward to every year and was full of praise to the organisers for the event.

In the women’s event, TT’s Alexia John grabbed the bronze medal in 19:14. The eventual winner was Colombian Egris Arias (18:35) and Barbadian Laila McIntyre (18:56) was second. In her first time at the event, John said after placing fourth in the mile run she was destined to do better and she was elated to be on the podium.

It was a clean sweep for TT in the first four positions of the PWC fun mile event as Romany successfully defended his title on December 5 at the Garisson Savannah, clocking 4:22. Mitchell (4:27) was second, and Mark London (4:30) and Donnell Francis (4:33) were third and fourth respectively.

In the women’s category, TT’s Aniqah Bailey secured the silver medal (5:11) behind winner Berrio (5:02) and Venezuelan Egris Arias was third (5:25).