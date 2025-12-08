Kublalsingh: PM must 'step aside' for aligning with 'imperialists'

Dr Wayne Kublalsingh at the Vigil for Peace II, Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on December 7. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ENVIRONMENTALIST Dr Wayne Kublalsingh has called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to “step aside,” accusing her of aligning Trinidad and Tobago with an “imperialist” agenda linked to recent US military strikes in the region.

In its war against drug trafficking, the US has killed over 80 people in over 20 lethal strikes since September 2 in the Southern Caribbean and Pacific. According to the United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk, these strikes violate international law.

The group gathered at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on December 7 for a “vigil for peace” in response to rising US-Venezuela tensions.

Kublalsingh said, “She seems to want to encourage this military system, similar to what the US under President Trump attempted: invading Venezuela, imposing a non-legitimate person and getting free oil.”

He accused the government of abandoning diplomacy in favour of “war, fights and murder”, adding Persad-Bissessar is playing into the "American playbook” and should “step aside peacefully and diplomatically.”

Asked about the US government’s investigation into whether the recent strikes amounted to war crimes, Kublalsingh said Persad-Bissessar was “putting a bullseye on the forehead of all her followers, and herself.”

He warned TT could face negative international scrutiny.

“Has America produced any evidence these boats were carrying drugs? Any evidence these people were traffickers? None,” he said. “Those who are complicit, the co-combatants, such as the Prime Minister, should be brought before the International Criminal Court.”

Kublalsingh urged the public to unite despite political differences.

“The PM has betrayed us economically,” he said, claiming she had “sold out TT” and jeopardised relations with Venezuela.

Radio and television host Abeo Jackson also delivered a fiery speech, calling for national unity and urging citizens to “work together” to confront what she described as Persad-Bissessar's “betrayal” of the country’s economic interests.

Jackson said although “it’s not fashionable to unite”, collaboration was essential in light of recent government actions. She said “the Prime Minister has her followers,” but insisted others must “understand very clearly what’s happening.”

She accused Persad-Bissessar of selling out TT prospects for getting any oil from Venezuela and aligning the country with “big imperialist nations” at the population’s expense.

Framing the issue as one of national sovereignty, Jackson invoked the struggles of Africans, Europeans and First Peoples in the region’s history.

“Our ancestors have fought for the sovereignty of these islands,” she said, arguing the government was now relinquishing it.

Calling for political change, Jackson urged the public to “put all our energies towards devising a democratic plan” to pressure the Prime Minister to “step aside as soon as possible.”

Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah said the timing of the vigil aligned with similar regional protests scheduled for December 10.

Responding to questions about the modest turnout, Abdulah said public statements issued by the organisers in recent weeks had been “very important” and widely reported.

“It’s not only about the absolute number of people. There is a cross-section of society here, and that says a lot about the strength of our position.”

He added US officials were themselves under scrutiny over decisions related to the September 2 "narco-terrorist" strike.

“They are saying TT is now complicit,” Abdulah said. “So let her (Persad-Bissessar) grouse as much as she wants.”

Abdulah argued the country's international reputation was now “very bad”, but said those protesting were “maintaining the integrity of TT”.

“The Prime Minister needs to back away and acknowledge that she must stand with Caricom. The Caribbean must be a zone of peace,” he concluded.