Kamla slams 'malicious' PNM over Couva Hospital — $100m in equipmentnow useless

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar with Keoma Griffith, Guyana's Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, on Sunday at the re-dedication ceremony for the Couva Children's Hospital. At right, is Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe. PHOTO COURTESY UNC - UNC

THE prime minister has slammed the PNM for what she called "malicious neglect," when, as the then government, it not only kept the new Couva Children's Hospital shut down for ten years, but also allowed almost $100 million worth of brand new medical equipment to remain unused.

This equipment, the PM said, which includes state-of-the-art MRI machines, had deteriorated to the point where they are now useless and were never used to save lives.

Delivering the feature address during a Christmas concert to commemorate the official re-dedication of the hospital, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar – who coughed several times while speaking – said an assessment of the facility, immediately after her administration was sworn into office, showed the extent of this wanton wastage.

She claimed that 217 pieces of unused medical equipment, valued at over $20.68 million, were still in boxes; ten major radiology systems – including a 3T MRI and a 64-slice CT scanner – worth more than $33.5 million had expired; 45 medical items valued $14.2 million were now obsolete; and 225 other systems – including critical diagnostic and sterilisation units – valued at $31.9 million were non-functional.

"That adds up to about $100 million worth of medical equipment left to waste. Not your money, not mine, but all taxpayers. I say that was not delay, it was malicious neglect! Costing families years of care and preventing children from access to life-saving treatment," the prime minister said.

Even after the PNM was kicked out of office, its "malicious neglect" while in power, continues to haunt the nation, as the prime minister revealed that an Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) assessment found it would cost taxpayers $78.2 million to repair and/or replace the medical equipment at this facility as well as other remedial work on the building.

A September 17 Udecott report also found the hospital needs mechanical, plumbing, electrical, architectural and structural work.

Although admitting the 230-bed facility's full operationalisation would take some time, the prime minister said patients have already begun to benefit from services.

Keoma Griffith, Guyana's Labour and Manpower Planning Minister was also present at the re-dedication ceremony, as Persad-Bissessar revealed her government was partnering with the Irfaan Ali government where Guyana would be hiring TT doctors.

“Our plan was to have it serve as a centre for Caricom and the Caribbean but Guyana has made so many hospitals we are partnering with Guyana now, where Guyana will hire doctors from TT because we have so many well-trained doctors and with all new hospitals open up in Guyana we are working on a partnership.

"I am told the initial batch could be about 50 doctors from TT to...work in Guyana.” She said advertisements will be placed for willing doctors to so apply

Persad-Bissessar said 86 people have already received same-day surgeries at the Couva hospital since November 28, using surgical teams from all four regional health authorities (RHA). These include operations for fistulas, varicose vein ablations, breast mass removals, lump extractions and complex hernia repairs.

"This work begins to address waiting lists that exceeded 11,300 cases." This includes more than 4,600 delayed ophthalmology procedures.

"This evening is a truly turning point. This hospital is now part of our national solution with respect to healthcare."

Additionally, Persad-Bissessar said, 16 children who would have otherwise had to seek treatment abroad, received care in paediatric neurology, rheumatology, neonatal care, endocrinology and paediatric cardiology since the start of the Paediatric Specialist Clinic on December 1.

"This is yet another promise we made. Promise made...promise kept!

"There are moments in a nation’s life when something shifts, not in policy or headlines, but in its heart. This evening is one of those moments.

"This hospital was built on a simple truth: Every child carries dignity, potential, and purpose, and deserves protection and care as a legal and divine right," the prime minister said.

She said full MRI and CT imaging, cataract and ophthalmology surgeries, and expanded endoscopies would be brought on stream in the coming months while government continues to recruit specialist staff.

The South West Regional Health Authority last week said it began recruiting 40 nurses, especially to help staff the Couva Hospital.

Persad-Bissessar said Sunday's re-dedication was part of a wider national healthcare reform, which includes a national child health and disability strategy, expanded NICU and paediatric ICU capacity, improved oncology, trauma, and neurology pathways, digital medical records and tele-medicine, modern workforce development and procurement and maintenance reforms to prevent neglect.

"These steps position TT not only for self-sufficiency, but for regional leadership in paediatric healthcare."

She also acknowledged and thanked the Health Minister, the South West Regional Health Authority, Udecott, "and a special thanks to Dr Rishi Seecharran, who mobilised Good Samaritans" to make donations to the Couva Children’s Hospital.

Persad-Bissessar also thanked Trinclean Ltd – whose representatives Nisha Seepaul, Kavita Seegobin, and Keeva Seegobin attended the proceedings – for donating 60 wheelchairs.

She also thanked Inovaar Marketing Consultancy Agency Limited for donating 58,000 medical-grade masks with a pledge of an additional 8,000 by Tuesday.

"And we recognise Jameel Adrian Bahadur, Nasir Bahadur, Sudha Mahadeosingh, and Jade Doodhai," Persad-Bissessar said.

The prime minister's revelation on Sunday, came less than a week after a parliamentary committee heard that $80 million worth in pharmaceutical drugs were left to expire at Nipdec's central stores over the last ten years.

Dr Lackram Bodoe made the revelation shortly after being sworn in as Minister of Health in May, and further details emerged during the Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) meeting last week.

Interviewed briefly by media after the function, the prime minister was asked whether TT had a plan in place if the United States commenced military land operations in Venezuela, to which she replied, "Let's not speculate, but if this does happen, the TT government will deal with it then."