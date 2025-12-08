Husband, wife kidnapped off Monos Island – $2.5 million ransom demanded

Derek “Stones” Tardieu -

FORMER powerboat racer Derek “Stones” Tardieu has been kidnapped along with his wife, Clarabelle.

Sources said that Tardieu, 70, was at his home on Monos Island when he and his wife were snatched by kidnappers.

Relatives were later contacted, requesting a large sum of money.

Sources also said that Tardieu is very ill – dealing with heart issues and a brain tumour – and is in need of constant medication.

A video filmed by kidnappers showed Tardieu with a gun to his head and a person holding a grenade.

Police said, around 9.44 am, Tardieu’s relatives received a voice note from a strange number. The note had Tardieu, saying: “They have meh and want US$2.5 million for meh release.”

Later, communication was made to the victim’s son Phillip Tardieu, who went to the house and could not find Tardieu or his wife. The house had been ransacked and calls to Tardieu’s phone went unanswered.

Relatives and police are appealing to the public to contact 555, 999 or the nearest police station if anyone has any information on their whereabouts.