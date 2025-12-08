Hello World demolishes rivals in Santa Rosa

Jockey Dillon Khelawan, right, takes Hello World to victory in the Stewards Cup at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on December 6. - Angelo Marcelle

JASON CLIFTON

The penultimate day of the 2025 local racing season was contested at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on December 6 on a wet and fast main course.

The feature contest was dubbed Stewards Cup, a grade one contest that was open to West Indian-bred three year olds and over as well as imported two year olds and over that travelled over 1,200 metres on the main track.

When starter Wayne Campbell sent the field of five thoroughbreds at approximately 3.57 pm it was a level break for all.

As the runners passed the 1,100m mark, Hello World and stablemate Headliner lead the quintet. With the field now approaching the 800m marker, Hello World now had a narrow advantage over his rivals. Filly Sneaky Cheeky, who was in fourth going up the 600m pole, began to take prisoners one by one.

Approaching the 400m mark, Sneaky Cheeky had now grabbed second position and favourite Hello World had kicked two lengths clear of his opponents.

As the field turned for the judges it was Hello World with a healthy advantage. The contest was now on for second. With just over 200m left in the event, Headliner was able to find a sixth gear and snatch second position once again and began to challenge his stablemate for the lead again. Champion jockey Dillon Khelawan, on realising the danger, was able to ask the impressive Hello World just for a little more effort to go on and take the prize of $42,435.

Khelawan had four winners and Andrew Poon had a riding double. Champion trainer John O'Brien led the way home, saddling three winners. Trainers Ramesh Ramroop, Glenn Mendez and Johnathan Lyder each saddled one.

Racing action will resume on December 26 when the Gold Cup would be the highlight of the day which will be contested over 2,000m on the main track and the co-feature event is the Juvenile Championship, a grade-two race that would travel over 1,200m on the main course as well.