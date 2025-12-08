Esperance Soroptimists launches Cedros Mural Activism Project

Members of Soroptimist International Esperance proudly represent the club at the Cedros Mural launch. -

Orange the World is the global campaign by UN Women to champion gender equality and uphold women’s human rights.

Soroptimist International Esperance commemorated the first day of the 16 Days of Activism with the launch of its Cedros Mural Activism Project close to the Beaulieu Recreation grounds and the Cedros Secondary school. This outreach is a continuation of the club’s focus on ending digital violence against women and girls which is coincidentally this year’s UN theme.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender – Based Violence takes place each year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women until December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Their Think Before You Click project earned the Delegates Choice Best Practice Award at the recent Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland Conference in Birmingham. The club partnered with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to educate form one girls to protect themselves against gender based violence, with a focus on cybercrime.

In July, SI Esperance had affixed bilingual messages to orange benches to create awareness of human trafficking in Cedros. The current messages on the orange wall advocate for support for victims of all kinds and telephone numbers are supplied so that appropriate action can be taken.

The objectives of the six messages on the bright Orange Wall are to: Highlight that abuse is not always physical, confront the harsh reality of human trafficking, warn about the dangers of the online world as predators also lurk in online spaces, speak up and be a voice for victims and survivors and provide contacts of services and support systems

President of Soroptimist International Esperance Rowena Wattley welcomed everyone to the launch and shared the club’s mission of educating, empowering and providing enabling opportunities to women and girls. Two of the team organisers, Rabbia Khan and Farah Abdool spoke about the significance of the 16 Days of Activism and the colour orange, which symbolises hope for a brighter future free from violence against women and girls.

An appeal was made:- To the government to pass and enforce laws that criminalise digital violence, protect personal information and strengthen tech-sector accountability, to donors to invest in women’s organisations working to end such violence and to individuals in communities like Cedros to speak out, support survivors and challenge harmful online norms.

Minister of the People Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit, praised the club for this initiative, saying, ''It is a call to action! Breaking the walls of digital gender-based violence is not just a theme, it is a national responsibility!" Her ministry continues to push back against this scourge through their national policy, counselling, grant support and community interventions. She appealed to everyone present to become protectors not spectators, advocates not bystanders and to build walls of safety not walls of silence. She added, “This mural is a national symbol of resistance against abuse, exploitation and digital violence, shining a light of hope, strength and solidarity across Cedros and our beloved country."

Director of The Counter Trafficking Unit Ministry of Homeland Security Allan Meiguel applauded the club’s continuing awareness campaign and emphasised the urgency and desire for a space in Cedros to establish an office to provide services to this vulnerable coastal town.

Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and MP for Point Fortin Ernesto Kesar, endorsed the appeal made by Meiguel. He noted that gender-based violence was not only a woman’s issue and that violence in any form demands condemnation. Violence, in various forms, has become a pervasive issue across online platforms, the press and society at large. He urged citizens in the community who may know of, or suspect harmful or illegal activities, to make reports to the relevant authorities and not remain silent.

Also in attendance at the event were parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Service, Senator Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj; councillor for Cedros, Shankar Teelucksingh; general manager of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh; social activist Dr Catherine Ali; domestic violence survivor advocate Valdeen Shears ;other specially invited guests; representatives of the TTPS South-West Division; Rena Ramsaran, dean of Cedros Secondary School and students and members of Soroptimist International Esperance.