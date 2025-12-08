EBC chair to returning officers: Conduct THA elections with integrity

EBC chairman Mark Ramkerrysingh (right) presents the writ of election to returning officer Richard Arnim Parisienne ahead of the THA elections. -

RETURNING officers for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections have officially received their writs of election, signalling the formal commencement of the electoral process ahead of polling day on January 12.

The presentation of writs was conducted in accordance with Election Rule 3 of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 2:01, which empowers returning officers to conduct the poll on behalf of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

Addressing the officers, EBC chairman Mark Ramkerrysingh delivered an earnest and stirring call to duty, underscoring the profound responsibility they now hold. He described returning officers as “guardians of the process on the ground,” entrusted with upholding the integrity and confidence of the nation’s democratic system.

He emphasised that every election, no matter its size, must be executed with professionalism, impartiality, and unwavering integrity.

“The people of Tobago expect an orderly, transparent, and trustworthy process,” he said. “What you do impacts democracy directly, and it is a great service to this country.”

Ramkerrysingh further encouraged the officers to lead with purpose and strong interpersonal management.

He said, "Ensure that your relationships with your poll day staff are good ones. Give them the necessary support, guidance, motivation, and management. The Commission selected you because we believe you are competent and possess the necessary experience.”

He added: “May you execute your duties with confidence, integrity, and the sense of purpose befitting the high office you temporarily hold. Together, let us deliver an election that Tobago can trust and be proud of.”