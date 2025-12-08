Dr Kishore Shallow to step aside as Cricket West Indies president in 2028

President of Cricket West Indies Dr Kishore Shallow. - File photo

VIDIA RAMPHAL

Dr Kishore Shallow has confirmed that he will continue serving as president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) until the conclusion of his current term, despite holding a Cabinet Minister position in his native St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Shallow, 41, was named as the country’s Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs on December 3 after winning the North Leeward constituency on November 27.

This sparked speculation that he would step down from the position at CWI, where he was elected unopposed on March 29, 2025.

Shallow said earlier this week that he would decide whether to resign, but on December 4 told Isports95.5FM that he would stay on for the rest of his three-year term.

On December 7, he made his position clear, saying he thought “long and hard” about the matter.

“My conviction is that the work ahead requires steady leadership and a commitment to completing the reforms already set in motion,” he said, “It is for this reason that I will conclude my current term, but with the intention not to seek reelection.”

Shallow acknowledged that holding a government ministerial post while serving as CWI president may appear “slightly uncommon in our region,” but stressed that similar dual roles have occurred in cricket and other sports.

He said several of his colleagues at the International Cricket Council (ICC) are currently or have served as government ministers or parliamentarians.

Addressing concerns head-on, Shallow said that his organisation anticipated public scrutiny over his dual roles.

“We have therefore conducted comprehensive due diligence to ensure all legal and ethical standards are fully met,” he said.

“While there is no conflict of interest, the legitimate question is whether I can effectively manage both portfolios. Having consulted widely with our board and leadership, I can assure you that I can and will.”

Shallow argued that his ministerial appointment could strengthen ties between regional governments and the CWI.

“It is important to note that over the years, governments in our region have been calling for a greater level of engagement with CWI. It is fair to say that this very well may be an avenue for collaboration and involvement without being invasive,” he said.

Shallow further downplayed concerns over divided responsibilities by stressing the strategic, rather than administrative nature of his role as CWI president.

“The presidency of Cricket West Indies is not a salaried role. In other words, it is not a job. It is not in a traditional nine-to-five position, nor is it based at our headquarters in Antigua,” he said.

The CWI president stated that operational control rests with the CEO, Chris Dehring and a staff of more than 50 full-time employees, tasked with managing the regional body’s daily affairs.

He said the president’s duty is to chair the board, and decisions at CWI are taken collectively.

“West Indies Cricket has never been a one-man operation, and it should never be. It is a shared responsibility,” he said.

The CWI president stated that he intends to use the remainder of his term to complete the reform agenda his administration began and help drive the development and implementation of the organisation’s Strategic Plan until 2027.

He issued a call for unity, warning against allowing minority voices to fracture the regional game.

“I urge all of us not to be drawn into the voices of a small few, who may seek to create division at the time when unity is essential,” he said.

“We are strong together, and this moment calls for collective purpose, steady focus, and confidence in our shared future.”

Earlier in his speech, Shallow offered heartfelt congratulations to the West Indies team for their spirited fightback to draw the first Test against New Zealand at Christchurch.

“It was the indomitable spirit of Justin Greaves that powered an exceptional double century, with Kemar Roach once again demonstrating the strength in the heart emblematic of a true West Indian cricketer,” he said.

He also commended Shai Hope’s 140, saying the innings was pivotal in shaping the outcome of the match.

Shallow, however, shared his overall dissatisfaction with the West Indies team’s performance on the field and reiterated that the financial structure of CWI needed to be changed.