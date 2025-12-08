Claxton Bay woman killed by ex-boyfriend who dies by suicide

Shazard Mohammed and Angel Lutchman. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A tumultuous relationship that began about a year ago ended with the murder of a 42-year-old mother of two, and the death by suicide of her killer on December 8, in Claxton Bay.

The dead are Angel Lutchman, 43, and technician Shazard Mohammed, 29, both of Pranz Gardens.

The woman, who ran an online business, has two children from a previous relationship.

Her 12-year-old son made the gruesome discovery after returning home from spending the night at a relative's house.

She was stabbed and her throat was slit in her bedroom. Mohammed's body was found nearby in the room.

Two weeks ago, she obtained a restraining order against Mohammed, a father of one. He lived a few houses away.

Her family said Mohammed was abusive and the two often fought regularly. While his family acknowledged that the two regularly had verbal and physical altercations, they said the couple were inseparable.