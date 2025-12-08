Airports Authority gives $200k to Children’s Life Fund

From left, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe with a cheque from the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) for the Children's Life Fund at the Couva Hospital rededication on December 7. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE Airports Authority has given over $200,000 to the Children’s Life Fund.

The fund, started in 2010, gives financial assistance to families that are unable to afford medical treatment for children with severe illnesses.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar accepted the cheque for $202,900 during a Christmas concert to commemorate the official rededication of the Couva Children's Hospital on December 7.

In a news release on December 8, the Office of the Prime Minister said, Persad-Bissessar expressed sincere gratitude for this meaningful contribution, adding that the fund continues to play a vital role in safeguarding the health and future of the nation’s children.

“Since its establishment, the Fund has saved hundreds of young lives by providing lifesaving medical interventions and giving children the opportunity to grow, thrive, and enjoy life to the fullest,” the release said.

Forty-eight children who benefitted from the Children’s Life Fund attended the rededication.

The release said, Persad-Bissessar reaffirmed government’s unwavering commitment to investing in the well-being of the nation’s youngest citizens.

She said caring for children remains a central pillar of her administration’s policies, as they represent the heart of Trinidad and Tobago’s future.

“Our duty is to build a better, brighter future for every child,” she said.

“This government remains fully committed to supporting programmes and initiatives that protect and uplift our children, ensuring they receive the care they deserve.”