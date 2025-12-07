Yellow-level weather alert until 6 pm

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has issued another yellow alert. It was posted at 11 pm on December 6 and is expected to end at 6 pm on December 7.

The Met Office said, “Unsettled conditions are expected with periods of rainfall of varying intensities and a medium chance (60 per cent) of isolated thunderstorm activity.”

It added that gusty winds in excess of 55km/hr may occur in the vicinity of heavy showers or thunderstorms. This may displace loose outdoor items and agitate seas, it said.

“Heavy downpours can lead to street/flash flooding as well as localized ponding and may trigger landslides/landslips along vulnerable areas.

“The most impactful weather is expected within the alert period, however, showery spells are still forecast before and after the timeframe.”

Another yellow-level alert had been issued on December 3 and ended on December 4. The office announced the official end of the hurricane season on November 30.