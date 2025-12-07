Vani Maharaj’s world of warmth – where Xmas is a way of life

Interior designer Vani Maharaj at the showroom of Divine Living, Stone Street, Port of Spain. -

Bavina Sookdeo

For anyone who knows Vani Maharaj, Christmas and the cosy beauty of its décor immediately bring her to mind.

Christmas has always held a certain magic for Maharaj. Not the glittering, commercial kind, but the warm, deeply nostalgic magic that – if you’re lucky – begins in childhood and never fades.

For Maharaj, an interior designer and creative entrepreneur, the season has been an important part of her personal and professional life from childhood to motherhood, shaping the joyful spaces she creates at home and through her company, Divine Living.

Maharaj, who has a BBA in finance and a master’s in marketing from the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, has designed and decorated homes throughout TT, the Caribbean and even the US.

In 2010, she started decorating as a hobby, and in 2019, she registered the company, which now has two locations – a showroom at Stone Street, Port of Spain, and a design studio and offices in Lange Park, Chaguanas.

In her family home, she says, there was “warmth, discipline, and quiet beauty” – long before Divine Living became a familiar name in local luxury design.

“I grew up in a loving, supportive home where my parents encouraged me to follow whatever path felt meaningful,” she recalled. “Our space was always warm, intentional and well cared for, (but) it wasn’t about luxury, it was about the feeling a home could evoke.”

That atmosphere shaped her instinctive pull toward all things beautiful.

“Without realising it then, that environment nurtured my appreciation for beauty and the power of a thoughtfully designed home. I loved transforming ordinary things into something lovely; it was instinctive, not learned.”

But just as important was the example set by her parents, whose work ethic taught her that effort creates opportunity. Her dad retired after years in the corporate world.

“Through school, university, and my early career, I learned one consistent truth: the more effort I put in, the more I achieved.”

Those lessons carried her into adulthood, when design became both her calling and her contribution to the world.

Beneath the professional triumphs and creative ventures – from interior design to cake artistry, mentoring young creatives and dance – one thing has lasted: her love for bringing joy to others.

That’s why interior design has a deep meaning for Maharaj. Handing over a completed home and seeing a client’s joy – sometimes tears, excitement and relief – is something she finds indescribable. What moves her even more are the messages and photos she receives, sometimes years later, especially at Christmas, showing homes still lovingly maintained, often just as she designed them.

“Knowing something I created continues to bring peace and happiness long after the project is finished makes every bit of effort worthwhile.”

As for what Christmas means to her personally, Maharaj explained it is more than décor – it is emotion, memory and the feeling of being enveloped in love.

“Christmas is pure magic. It’s a season filled with family traditions, togetherness and the warmth I grew up with – gathering around the tree, sharing drinks, listening to music and celebrating with the people I love most.

“It represents the joy my parents and grandparents created for me, and the same magic I’ve passed on to my own child.” Those experiences were also shared with her brother.

Her memories are vivid: calling her grandparents on Christmas morning, waiting patiently for everyone to gather before opening gifts, listening to familiar music as her father prepared warm drinks and savouring her mother’s Christmas Eve dinners, made with devotion year after year.

“As a mother, those memories deepened even further.”

Her own Santa-Claus rituals became nothing short of theatrical. She poured her creativity into making Santa feel real for her son, now a teenager. Each year, she created a new experience – handwritten scrolls that seemed to have come straight from the North Pole, a custom “Santa sack” made just for him, and gifts carefully placed inside, especially the one he wished for most.

“I would tell him Santa saved him for last because he was such a special boy, and he was entrusting him with his magical bag,” Maharaj laughed.

After the excitement of opening his presents, her son would write Santa a thank-you letter and put it back in the sack.

“By the next morning, I always made sure the bag was gone – so he believed Santa had returned for it – and the magic stayed alive.”

Christmas evolved into something Maharaj not only celebrated but crafted with intention.

“It became a way to build memories for my family and bring beauty and imagination into our home, in north Trinidad. In many ways, my creative side has shaped the holiday just as much as the holiday has shaped me.”

Maharaj approaches her own Christmas décor by focusing on creating a warm, inviting, quietly magical atmosphere, layering texture, colour, lighting and small personal touches.

“I always start with the mood.”

Pearls, orchids and her signature white-and-neutral palette appear every year, with a touch of festive sparkle. She also insists Christmas décor should be playful, imaginative and full of little surprises.

“For me, decorating is less about perfection and more about creating moments of delight – small touches that make people smile, spark curiosity and turn everyday spaces into a celebration of creativity and joy. It’s about infusing personality into every corner and letting the home tell its own festive story.”

Soft throws, natural elements and layered textures all work together in her home to create an immersive experience. Even scent plays a role. Her favourite is Fraser Fir, a candle from her own Divine Living collection.

“Its fresh, pine-y fragrance instantly evokes Christmas. It’s joyful, comforting and full of nostalgia.”

Maharaj says people often tell her she herself radiates the qualities naturally associated with the holiday season. She takes the compliment lightly, but appreciates it.

“If I do give off that Christmas spirit, it comes from my love for creating joy, comfort and meaningful experiences for others. That feeling people get at Christmas – the warmth, the beauty, the sense of being cared for – that’s something I try to bring into everything I do, every single day. Christmas isn’t limited to one season – it is a way of living and expressing love throughout the year.”

Her most cherished tradition is one she created herself: an annual Gratitude Letter.

“Each Christmas season, when the year settles and reflection comes naturally, my family and I sit together and write everything we’re thankful for. Moments, lessons, joys, the people who supported us…

“We save them in a keepsake box. Over time, it has become a beautiful archive of appreciation, growth and love – quiet reminders of what truly matters.”

She said it is a tradition that reflects exactly who she is – intentional, reflective and heartfelt – and one she hopes will shape the values she instils in her son.

Beyond design and décor, Maharaj is committed to mentorship and supporting other women, creatives and entrepreneurs. She often shares her experiences through talks, forums and informal mentorship. She also supports charitable initiatives year-round, especially over Christmas.

As she put it, “Giving back is one of the most powerful ways to use my skills, time, resources, connections and experiences to uplift others and make a positive difference.”

Christmas strengthens that sense of purpose.

“The past few years taught me resilience and the importance of love and connection. Purpose is born from uplifting others.”

Asked what her ideal future Christmas looks like, Maharaj described it as a celebration that grows with her family, filled with traditions old and new.

“Ultimately, my dream Christmas isn’t about perfection. It’s about creating moments that feel real, heartfelt and unforgettable, with the people I love most.”

Beyond Christmas, she’s looking forward to the year ahead.

“Innovation has always been the heartbeat of my business,” she said. “I’m looking ahead to introducing new ideas, refining my systems, and adding more structure so I can continue delivering exceptional experiences.”

Soon, she plans to offer classes in interior design, and to open another design studio, with certified in-house designers, at the Port of Spain location.

What advice would she give to women trying to build a life that feels authentic, beautiful and aligned with their passions?

Maharaj stressed that there is real strength in “showing up “as your true self – being honest, grounded, and fully present in every moment.

“Begin with understanding yourself – your passions, values and the things that genuinely bring you joy,” she said. “Don’t shy away from taking bold steps toward what excites you, even if it feels unfamiliar or unconventional.

“Surround yourself with people who uplift and inspire you and stay open to learning and growing along the way.”

She urged women to embrace creativity in whatever form it comes to them, and to remember that creating a life that feels authentic and beautiful is a journey.

“It takes intention, self-belief and the courage to make choices that align with who you truly are.

But it’s not all about you.

“Above all, find ways to give back and uplift others as you rise; living authentically isn’t just about your own fulfilment – it’s about the positive impact you leave on the people around you.”

With a busy season ahead of her, Maharaj makes a point of carving out quiet, meaningful moments amidst all the activity, something she advises everyone to do.

“Even with decorating, baking and celebrations, I make time to pause and truly experience the season.”