US donates computers to Tobago school

A US Marine from Marine Forces South takes photos with students of the Roxborough Anglican Primary school during a donation ceremony with the US embassy at the school on December 5. PHOTO COURTESY US EMBASSY - US Embassy

THE United States's Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), through the US embassy in Port of Spain, donated educational equipment and supplies valued US$25,000 to the Roxborough Anglican Primary school as part of its school outreach initiative.

A press release from the embassy said the donation was made on December 5.

The donation included ten desktop computers, ten desks, ten chairs, ten UPS, a printer, ten whiteboards, a refrigerator, microwave, stationery, and supplies as part of a school outreach initiative funded by SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program.

The initiative supports learning environments, promotes digital literacy, and enhances opportunities for students.

US embassy Chargé d’Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz presented the items to school principal Verlene John at the school on Union Street in Roxborough.

Also present at the donation ceremony were Dale Hercules, representing the MP for Tobago East; school manager Fr Shaquille Charles; Vice President of the Parent-Teachers’ Association Michelle Duke; teachers and students.

Dr de Ortiz said, “This donation reinforces the strong partnership between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago. It reflects our enduring commitment to strengthening our partnership and investing in the future of Trinidad and Tobago’s youth. Education is the foundation for opportunity and prosperity, and we are proud to stand with you to work to empower the next generation.”

John thanked the United States for the donation and said students in all classes will use the computers.