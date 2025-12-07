Three arrested after Penal shooting

- File photo

Swift action by South Western Division police led to the arrest of two Beetham Gardens men and a Barrackpore man who are suspected of shooting at a Penal man on Saturday afternoon.

The Mohess Road man told police he was awakened around 1 pm by his dogs barking. Looking out a peep-hole in his door, he saw three men standing in his front yard. He then banged on the glass of his door with his hand, scaring the men off.

He jumped into his car and chased after the men, one of whom turned around and opened fire at him near the Matura Development Bridge while trying to hide behind a galvanised fence.

Police said officers received information that the men jumped into a white Kia Optima. Cpl Loubon and PC Ramsingh of the South Western Division Task Force responded and saw the car driving along Mohess Road Penal, in the opposite direction of the officers' marked police vehicle.

On seeing the officers, the suspects reportedly turned around and sped off, attempting to evade the police. The officers chased the car and intercepted it near the recreation ground at Lalbeharry Trace, assisted by other police officers.

The men were arrested and swabbed for gunshot residue.

The Beetham Gardens suspects are 28 and 37, while the suspect from Papourie Road, Barrackpore is 26. All three remain in custody. Crime scene investigators retrieved two live and two spent nine-millimetre rounds in the car.