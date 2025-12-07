The give of gifting

Christmas rage is as terrible as it is predictable. Here we see in real time that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

The number of bad-drives increases and wayward parking is off the charts (the road) as humans make their way to places of shopping (hell) for loved ones (good intentions). Just this week I very nearly cut several evil-doers for crimes of parking.

In an attempt to stem the tide of violence in myself, I set myself the challenge of writing something with purpose. That usually improves my mood.

So this is about Christmas presents. I’ve been reading a lot about the kinds of gift-givers at large in the world. There are sentimentalists and cash-flashers. Re-gifters and genuines. There are studies going back a century that investigate the hows and whys we give gifts.

I have not come up with anything novel, but I am keen to repackage and bundle some of the ideas. On, shall we say, my own terms.

Buy or die. In some families, shopping for Christmas gifts is an extreme sport. Every year my family vows to do something different: give only to children, set a spend limit.

To date, zero changes have been made to the frenzy that starts around August.

This is the most insensitive way to talk about the huge privilege that creates this atmosphere of excess. I am grateful. Truly.

But staying in the game is the stuff of madness. Some people have more money. Some, more time. No matter what I have, at some point all I can think about is how I will win a medal for Christmas shopping.

Do I love you most? No matter how hard you try, you will give better presents to some more than others. This may be the most loathsome element. I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t care for everyone at exactly the same level.

However, I desperately do not want that reflected in what I give. There are such grave stories about people feeling slighted or disappointed because of what they receive. Nobody loves me, that’s why I get all these stupid T-shirts. Maybe they gave you something they deem more valuable. Maybe they think you gave everyone else better things.

I’d like it not to matter, but it does. How do we stop measuring someone’s feelings by what they are able to give to us?

The bucket and the bouquet. In my time I’ve gone for practical gifts as often as fluffy, useless things. I’ve also received both. It’s always a lottery. Unless you know definitively that a particular person has strong feelings on the matter, this area is never a sure thing.

I know someone who rejects gifts that fall into the household category, on the basis that she is herself is not a house. I also know someone who would be entirely delighted if all she got from everyone was plastic containers.

This is a how-well-do-you-know-them moment. My only suggestion is try and try again.

Giving up is hard to do. Once you’ve got into the habit of giving a present to someone, it’s hard to stop. But what is at stake if the person is no longer really in your life? What if you don’t even know their children’s names?

Again, I’ve seen both sides. There are those who keep giving because not to do so would be too final. An open declaration of your estrangement. This is not for the faint of heart. For those with the necessary courage, it must be quite a liberation. Imagine not acting through blind obligation but coming to a mutual understanding that once you were close, but not any more.

The Cats’ Father makes me tea. Not too long ago I told the Cats’ Father that his love language was tea. He said he felt seen. This made for a somewhat unexpected and awkward moment of sentimentality for both of us.

Gifts are squarely on the list of love languages. How well do you communicate in this space? This is where I try my hardest, because communicating is supposed to be my thing. It’s so my thing that sometimes I see someone trying to find the hidden meaning behind why I gave them a calendar.

At that stage I treat it like art. It’s out of my hands – make of it what you will.

These are fraught and agonising times. For me. I’m sure you can do better.

And if you can’t, I wish you all the luck in the world.

