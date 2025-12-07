Signal Hill edge 'Tigers' to book intercol final spot

Signal Hill Secondary School's J'meke Watkins attempts to hold on to the ball against Naparima College during the SSFL Premiership Division match at Naparima Ground, San Fernando on November 27. - Innis Francis

Signal Hill Secondary will get a second shot at a national crown on December 10, after advancing to the boys' Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Coca-Cola national intercol final with a 1-0 victory over St Anthony's College in the national semifinals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on December 6.

What the clash between Signal Hill and the "Westmoorings Tigers" lacked in quality, it certainly made up for in intensity and drama, as it was a 76th-minute strike from substitute Siel Mills which just gave the Tobago team the edge. Just seconds before, Mills was introduced to the proceedings by coach Downie Marcelle. It didn't take long for Mills to get his feet wet, either, as he calmly rolled the ball into a vacant net after goalie Necose Moore came off his line to save brilliantly from fellow substitute Jahmiah Gibbes.

At the opposite end in the dying moments, Signal Hill goalkeeper Kaleb Romeo did his utmost to preserve his team's lead as he made a pair of outstanding saves to keep out St Anthony's playmaker and talisman Mordecai Ford. In the 82nd minute, Romeo dived sharply to his left to keep out a firm left-footer from Ford, who was set up by Marley Ramdass. Meanwhile, in the fourth minute of stoppage time and with Signal Hill seconds away from the national final, Romeo came up big again when he stopped another powerful drive from Ford, who connected sweetly with an effort from just inside the area.

At the sound of referee Jordan Cox's final whistle, Signal Hill punched their ticket through to the final, where they will face 2025 premier division champs Naparima College, who edged St Augustine Secondary in their semi on December 5.

On November 27, Signal Hill were denied the premier division title when "Naps" got a 2-1 win in a head-to-head battle for league honours at Lewis Street, San Fernando. That result pushed Signal Hill down to third in the league.

In the first half of the national semifinals between Signal Hill and the Tigers, both teams had decent chances in a game which felt as though neither team wanted to make an error or over-commit in the final third. In the 31st minute, north zone final hero Kanye Glasgow hit a right-footed shot wide of the mark from a tight angle after getting a through pass from Ford and ghosting past a challenge from defender Raevion Marshall.

At the other end in the 38th minute, Signal Hill striker Kyle James somehow hit the post from point-blank range after Moore palmed a low right cross into his path. Five minutes later, Signal Hill had a golden chance to take the lead, but their captain Ackim Duncan rifled a right-footed penalty way over bar after flanker Immanual Wright was tripped in the area.

With the teams locked scoreless at the half, St Anthony's thought they had the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute, but forward Jean-Marc Thomas was penalised for a handball infringement by Cox after sweeping in a lovely cross from Glasgow.

The moment of truth came in the 76th minute for Signal Hill, with Mills making the most of a glorious opening when Moore saved at the feet of Gibbes.

Ford then came close at the other end on two occasions, but Romeo was up to the test to ensure Signal Hill's passage to the national intercol final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

With Naparima now between them and a shot at a national title again, the Tobago boys will hope they have better fortunes on this occasion.