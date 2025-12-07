Sando teen held with counterfeit cash

- File photo

San Fernando police arrested a 16-year-old boy who they found with $900 in counterfeit bills.

A release from the TTPS said that on December 5, around 8.05 pm, Ag Sgt Seecharan and a party of officers went to the San Fernando Police station's veranda where they met the teen whe lives in Latchoos Road, Penal.

The teen gave the money to the police and it was examined by PC Ramsaroop who determined it to be counterfeit.

The teen was arrested and taken to the booking centre at the Oropouche Police Station and enquiries are continuing.

In a separate matter, 141 grams of marijuana was seized during an exercise in the north eastern and Port of Spain divisions.

A TTPS release said a multi-agency hybrid patrol between 4 pm and 10 pm on December 5 led to the discovery.

It added that around 6.45 pm, police went to Pitch Road, Morvant where they searched a bushy area with help from the K9 Unit.

During the search, officers discovered a black plastic bag containing four clear plastic packets, each containing plant-like material resembling cannabis. No arrest was made.