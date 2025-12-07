San Juan man shot dead along Laventille Road

- File photo

A 42-year-old man was shot dead on Laventille Road, San Juan, near a community basketball court on Sunday.

The victim, David Patrick who lived not too far from where he was killed, was reportedly attacked around midday.

According to reports, a masked man got out of a white Nissan AD Wagon and approached Patrick, shooting him several times. Patrick, after being shot, ran off but collapsed and fell into a nearby drain, where he died. A bloodied photo of Patrick's dead body in the drain was later posted to Facebook.

Police said the vehicle used in the killing, believed to be stolen, was later found abandoned on La Hoe Road, off Laventille Road, San Juan.

Officers from the North Eastern Division as well as detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) responded and processed the scene. Investigations are continuing.

Patrick’s death came less than 24 hours after a Champs Fleurs man was shot dead while liming near a bar in San Juan. This victim has been identified as Mickel Browne.

In that shooting, another man was wounded by a stray bullet to the lower back and remains in hospital.

Police said around 8 pm on December 6, Browne was liming with an off-duty police officer near King Style Bar at the corner of Bridge Road and Eastern Main Road when a gunman approached from Bridge Road and opened fire, hitting him several times before running off.