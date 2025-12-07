Making peace, not war

-

TT citizens are feeling genuinely rattled by US threats of waging war against our closest neighbour and historical and biogenetic cousin, Venezuela.

It does not help that members of the Maduro government have been using some very bellicose language and threats of their own against our vociferously pro-US government, and by extension against the people of this country. It is worth singling out the extraordinarily even-tempered and deft ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to TT, Alvaro Sánchez Cordero, who has been walking a diplomatic tightrope with great professional aplomb.

It is not surprising that many people fear the possibility of TT’s being dragged into military action when the US has been sinking boats in nearby coastal waters and killing their passengers –over 80 so far – for alleged narco-trafficking, no questions asked, including whether any are non-Venezuelan nationals, and specifically whether any are TT citizens.

President Trump has also indicated that he’s ready to put boots on the ground next door while the presence of substantial US air and naval assets around the area grows steadily. One estimate I read was of 16,000 US military personnel deployed in the region on warships.

Will he, won’t he, will he, won’t he attack Venezuela and oust Nicolas Maduro and his quasi democratic regime?

My guess is the Venezuelan government would not dare to engage with the might of the US military on full display any more than Mr Trump would want to deploy it in earnest.

War is not the US objective, after all, Mr Trump has set his heart on a Nobel Peace prize. Rather, what lies beneath Venezuela’s soil and having a friendly pro-US government in power with whom to do business is what he would really like. It is clear there is a deal to be struck. The permutations are endless, even procuring a get-out-of-jail card for Maduro if he ends up there in the interim.

The US handling of international relations and crises is as unorthodox and inconsistent, as the actions of the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are dangerous to many. It makes the possible outcome of the Venezuela crisis hard to predict but Mr Maduro has some cards to play. We have few good cards in our hand.

What we would really like is not to get caught in the slipstream and to ensure that our economy is not hurt further by a lack of access to Venezuela’s gas supply. Our gas production has fallen dramatically as our gas fields are all nearing exhaustion.

The gossip vine around the US radar system at the Tobago airport has, unsurprisingly, heightened the near-hysteria some people are experiencing. During a security crisis there is much that cannot be communicated to the people by those in charge, but the judicious handling of information can win support for the government’s actions.

The drib-drab of information, leaked or unleaked, is very unsettling. It is an absolute truth that in the absence of information people will make up their own, and it is often not what you would like them to think and almost impossible to correct.

I happen to believe an advanced radar system is a good thing to have, but we are ignorant about its role in the event of war. That it makes our location a target is unarguable. Coming when it did during a time of hostility, it was bound to cause general alarm and installing it without, apparently, having advised even the head of the THA was not a strategic move intended to warm the embrace between the two islands.

The government should take control of the narrative and put citizens’ busy minds to rest. People actually want to live in a zone of peace, particularly when the world around them is collapsing. We have a particular skill in creating fog and distraction around woes, and that is where Carnival comes in, with its long fete season, the intoxicating music, the make-believe and creation of alternative selves and realities.

It would have been strategic for the government not to double down on that at this particular time and make this indulgence harder, but to encourage the opium of the masses to work for us when so much seems out of our control and unpromising.

Living near to popular recreational sites, especially during the disruptive Carnival season, can be very stressful. Promoters and partygoers are oblivious to residents’ needs. They make little effort to conform to the rules, and noise pollution is a massive problem.

The government is right to attempt to control it, but the call to abandon planned events comes too late for the 2026 Carnival.

I would also like to think that somebody in government has considered the much-needed revenue to be derived from those events, assuming of course that the taxes are collected, but that is a whole other story.