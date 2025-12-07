La Brea woman sets fire to house in front police

A La Brea woman was arrested on Saturday evening after she set fire to one of her properties during a dispute with a tenant, in the presence of police officers.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance report around 5.18 pm at Sobo Village, where they met with the 25-year-old tenant. The woman reported that she and her 40-year-old landlord had a dispute over rent and requested that the officers speak to the landlord.

The landlord arrived shortly after and the officers spoke to both parties. However, the landlord walked toward the downstairs area of the two-storey wooden and concrete structure, threw a liquid on the wall and set it on fire.

The officers extinguished the blaze, which caused minor damage to the wall, and arrested the woman. PC Boodhan is continuing enquiries.