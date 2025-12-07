Emily sings from the heart

Emily Roopnarine during a recent performance. -

Bavina Sookdeo

Emily Roopnarine’s voice is nothing short of pore-raising.

At just 10 years old, the singer of Lower Barrackpore has a melodious tone easily recognised by all who hear her perform.

Emily is an A-student at Rochard Douglas Presbyterian School, where she is currently in standard four. Her favourite subject is Mathematics.

Her love for singing began at just four years old, when she performed at her Sunday School concert.

That early moment ignited tremendous joy in Roopnarine, and over time, her talent has only grown stronger. Inspired by her parents, Nancy and Deva Roopnarine, and guided by her mother via YouTube videos, Emily has steadily improved her vocals and now enjoys singing all genres of music.

She has performed at numerous events, including school shows, church programmes and special functions. She was featured twice on Moments of Inspiration, a religious programme highlighting talent at Presbyterian churches.

Earlier this year, she sang at the National Day of Prayer at the National Council for Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar. She has even taken the stage at the Rhythms 'n Brews karaoke event.

One of her biggest highlights came on November 16 at Debe High School, where she performed at a regional Christmas concert hosted by her church. Asked her thoughts after her performance, Emily recalled feeling “ecstatic” – which she said she hopes to experience many more times.

However, her most memorable performance took place on November 8, when she sang at her school’s cultural show held at Vickar’s Country Club.

“It was one of my best performances,” she said proudly.

While Emily admitted to being nervous before singing on a stage, she said she calms herself by focusing on the song and letting the music lead the way.

Asked how she balances school and singing, Emily said she does it through proper time management and discipline.

So what does Christmas mean to the young singer?

“It is a time of love, happiness and most of all, celebrating the birth of Jesus.”

Her favourite Christmas song is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and her favourite part of the season is spending time with her family – and of course, getting presents. She has dreams of becoming a professional performer and looks up to international pop icon Ariana Grande.

In her spare time, Emily loves doing art and karate. She shared a special bond with her late grandmother, Basdaye (Katie) Dukhoo, who passed away four years ago.

She is uplifted by the unwavering support of her grandfather, Errol Dukhoo, her Uncle Andy and Aunt Natalie Rajkumar, and her cousin Chad, whose support she deeply appreciates.

Emily’s mother said she was proud of her daughter's achievements.

“We are beaming with pride. Emily has blown us away with her incredible singing talent. We have watched her grow and progress through hard work and dedication for her love for singing. We are very proud parents, and we cannot wait to see where this journey takes her.”

Asked to share advice with other youngsters, Emily said, “Follow your heart, believe in yourself, and dream big.”