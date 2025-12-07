Couva Carnival begs for sponsors

These youths from Couva Joylanders steelpan orchestra perform on the weekend during the launch of Couva Carnival 2026. PHOTO COURTESY COUVA CARNIVAL COMMITTEE

Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, chairman of the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC), has challenged corporate companies to invest more heavily in the committee’s efforts to present “the best carnival ever” in 2026.

Speaking at the official launch of Couva Carnival 2026 at the Couva Joylanders Steel Orchestra's panyard, Railway Road, Couva, on December 6, Rajbal Maraj said that the CCC received an annual subvention from the National Carnival Commission (NCC), this falls way short of its actual budget which stands at $480,000 for 2026.

“We produce several marquee events leading up to the actual two days of carnival which increases our expenses a lot. As a result, we depend heavily on the goodwill and generosity of the corporate community. We do get some assistance but it is not sufficient to cover everything.

"All our events are free to the public and Couva Carnival attracts many thousands of patrons who enjoy unforgettable experiences. We believe that corporate sponsors will benefit tremendously by partnering with us and giving back to the community,” Rajbal Maraj pleaded.

The launch was marked by a remarkable collaboration with former medium-band Panorama champions Couva Joylanders who thrilled the crowd with several of their hit arrangements. Richard Gill, the band’s executive manager, welcomed the initiative, adding that Couva Joylanders would play a bigger role in carnival celebrations in Couva in 2026.

Mas lovers were treated to a preview of 2026 costumes from two children’s bands, multiple champions House of Jacqui (Come Fly With Me) and Carivog Kids (Explorers), as well as double J’Ouvert champions Wall Brothers (Maljo J’Ouvert).

Entertainers Johnny Ramnarine, Blue Magic and Wackerman thrilled patrons with popular hits.

CCC events for Carnival 2026:

* January 3: Screening for Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant, Balmain Community Centre, Balmain Community Centre.

* January 11: Auditions for Senior & Junior Couva Calypso Competitions, Balmain Community Centre.

* February 6: Sashing of contestants for Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant, Touch & Taste Restaurant, California.

* February 7: Motorcade for Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant.

* February 12: South Central Kaiso Showcase, Couva Carnival Centre.

* February 13: Senior & Junior Calypso Monarch Grand Finals, Couva Carnival Centre.

* February 14: Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant, Couva Carnival Centre.

* February 15: Kiddie’s Carnival, Couva Carnival Centre.

* February 16: J’Ouvert, Couva Carnival Centre. Monday Nite Mas, Couva Carnival Centre.

* February 17: Parade of the Bands, Couva Carnival Centre.