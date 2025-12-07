Cocorite man charged, 2 years after car stolen

- File photo

A 33-year-old Cocorite man was charged by police, two years after a white Nissan Tiida was stolen.

A TTPS release said the car was seized on February 25, 2024 along Bonne Aventure Road, Mayo.

It was found without registration plates and enquiries showed it had been reported stolen in the Carenage district on August 22, 2023.

An unsuspecting Gasparillo buyer bought the car from the 33-year-old Cocorite Terrace man on February 21, 2024, which the latter knew to be stolen and fraudulently represented as a legitimately pre-owned vehicle, the release said.

The man was arrested on December 2 in the north-eastern division.

“Following consultation with the CID/CRO legal department, instructions were issued to charge him with possession of a stolen vehicle,” the release said.

He appeared before High Court master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami on December 5 and was granted bail in the sum of $40,000 with a surety.

The release said the case was transferred to the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court and adjourned to January 12.

Senior Superintendent Maharaj, Superintendent Pariman and Assistant Superintendent Narine spearheaded the investigation which was led by Inspector Lazarus and Sgt Hosein. Cpl Neaves of the Stolen Vehicles Squad laid the charge.