Windies veteran Kemar Roach: I'm used to proving myself

West Indies bowler Kemar Roach appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, on December 2. AP PHOTO -

A good man can't be kept down. Veteran Barbados pacer Kemar Roach, 37, hadn't played a Test match for the West Indies since January on the team's two-match Test series away to Pakistan. However, in New Zealand's second innings of the first Test against the West Indies at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, the wily right-arm fast bowler reminded everyone of his undoubted quality when he grabbed figures of five for 78 as the "Black Caps" eventually declared on 466 for eight to set the Windies a daunting victory target of 531.

In the morning session on day four on December 5 (local time), Roach took the scalps of Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy, whom he had caught and bowled, to seal his 12th five-wicket haul in the format. In the process, Roach moved to 291 wickets to inch closer to the 300-wicket milestone which has been achieved by four Windies bowlers – Courtney Walsh (519), Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcolm Marshall (376) and Lance Gibbs (309).

"It means a lot to me. I know what I've been through in my career.," Roach said, at the close of play presser, when asked about the prospect of getting to the 300-mark.

Recalled to West Indies' Test team mainly because of the absence of the injured pair of Alzarri and Shamar Joseph, Roach said he's no stranger to having to show his worth.

"I'm always one who has to try and prove himself. I've always been that person," he said. "I'm always up to play Test cricket. I know it's hard for a lot of people going around, but I think I find a lot of joy in going around and performing at Test level, with it being the highest level of cricket."

Now into his 86th Test, the Bajan said a personal milestone may be around the corner, but he's also focused on influencing a winning culture in the West Indies team.

"For me, it's all about mentally going out there and to keep putting the hard yards in. I've had a long, long journey. I try not to think about 300 (wickets) too much. But the closer you get to it, it's in the back of your mind.

"For me, it's just about being professional, going out there and playing the best cricket I can for the team, and obviously trying to influence some wins. That's my main objective."

Being the elder statesman in a relatively inexperienced fast bowling attack which includes Jayden Seales, 24, Johann Layne, 22, and Jamaican debutant Ojay Shields, 29, Roach said he's just happy to be back in the mix and doing what he loves most.

"I do miss cricket. That's been my profession for the last however long. Being back in West Indies colours and performing again for West Indies and trying to influence a win, those things are what I take to heart most," he said.

"It's good to be around some youths again. They keep me laughing...it's good to be around those guys again, and some of them I've played with before. It's kinda refreshing."

Though set a daunting target, West Indies ended the day on a high after a dreadful start to their second innings, as centurion Shai Hope and Justin Greaves took them to the close on 212 for four, leaving them needing 319 more runs to clinch victory on the final day. And with New Zealand quicks Matt Henry and Nathan Smith currently nursing injuries, Roach believes West Indies can capitalise and manufacture a stunning result.

"Obviously, 500 runs is a lot of runs for a fourth innings. Unfortunate that they have a couple of bowlers down, but that's played into our hands a little bit. The way Shai has batted and Justin at the end there was fantastic. Tomorrow morning we'll come up with a plan, and I'm sure if given a chance, we'd go for the win."

The final day bowled off after press time on December 5.