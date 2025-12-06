TTPFL La Horquetta matches postponed

For the second straight matchday, rainy weather has turned out to be the winner in La Horquetta, as a TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) double-header scheduled for the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on December 5 was put off after days of persistent rain made the ground unsuitable for play.

The eighth-placed Caledonia were scheduled to face 2023/24 league champs AC Port of Spain from 6 pm, while from 8 pm, home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers were scheduled to play MIC Central FC Reboot who are currently fifth on the 12-team table. On the previous matchday, Central claimed a 1-0 win over Prisons FC to end the latter team's five-match winning streak to begin the season.

Early on December 5, TTPFL acting CEO Yale Antoine sent out a letter to clubs, match officials and other stakeholders to inform them of the postponement.

"Following four consecutive days of persistent rainfall across several venues, field inspections confirmed significant saturation and surface instability," Antoine said.

"After consultation with the competitions department, match officials and facility managers, it has been determined that the designated venue for matches 37 and 38 does not meet the standards required for safe and fair play."

Antoine's letter said proceeding with the games in La Horquetta would have posed dangers to the safety of players and match officials, facility integrity and field preservation, as well as match quality.

The TTPFL apologised for any inconvenience and said the revised fixture dates will be published once assessments are completed and suitable arrangements are confirmed. It's understood the postponed matches are likely to be played on December 31.

On November 28, a pair of matches at La Horquetta were postponed for similar reasons, with both Caledonia and Rangers again being affected. On that day, "Cale" were scheduled to meet holders Defence Force, while Rangers were set to meet FC Eagles.

In its letter, the TTPFL said its matches scheduled for December 6 and 7 will go ahead as planned. The league action will switch to the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago on December 6 where the ninth-placed Point Fortin Civic (four points) will play the cellar-placed Eagles from 3 pm, while the third-placed Miscellaneous Police FC (13 points) will face the tenth-placed hosts 1976 FC Phoenix (three points) at 5 pm.

In the first game in Bacolet, new Eagles recruit Jomoul Francois will be aiming to make a return to the league after a two-year absence because of injury. Back in the inaugural 2023 TTPFL campaign, the then-AC Port of Spain forward sustained a fractured right leg in training, just four day's before AC's title-decider with that season's eventual champions Defence Force. The 30-year-old Francois scored eight goals in the TTPFL that season and will be hoping to add much-needed firepower to a new-look Eagles team which has scored only four goals in five games so far this season.

At the Arima Velodrome on December 7, league leaders Club Sando (15 points) are expected to face a stiff test when they meet the sixth-placed Defence Force from 5 pm, with the second-placed Prisons facing San Juan Jabloteh from 7 pm as they look to rebound from the loss to Central.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Club Sando*6*5*0*1*18*2*16*15

Prisons*6*5*0*1*10*3*7*15

Police FC*6*4*1*1*15*7*8*13

AC Port of Spain*6*3*2*1*9*8*1*11

MIC Central FC*5*3*0*2*8*11*-3*9

Defence Force*4*2*2*0*5*3*2*8

Jabloteh*6*1*2*3*7*13*-6*5

Caledonia*4*1*1*2*6*7*-1*4

Point Fortin*5*1*1*3*5*8*-3*4

1976 FC Phoenix*6*1*0*5*9*16*-7*3

La Horquetta Rangers*5*1*0*4*3*12*-9*3

Eagles FC*5*0*1*4*4*9*-5*1