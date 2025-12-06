TT reggae artiste Zebulan signs with Roc Nation distribution

Zebulun -

Zebulun (Marcus McIntosh) says he is eager to return to the forefront of music having recently signed with an international recording label.

“I had to take some time off and now I’m rebranding, and I’m teaming up with some great people in the US,” he said. “I’m signed with ROC Nation Distribution for three albums, five singles and five videos,” he explained, adding that his new collaboration allows for global streaming as well.

“I’ll also be working with Coda Music app, which is one of the newest and largest streaming companies in the US.”

A media release said, owned by Randy Fye and Russell Gaskin, the app is described as a human-first platform that ensures users can enjoy genuine music without the interference of artificial intelligence. The app also boasts over 130 million songs. “This streaming giant in the business will now form part of my online footprint. I was warmly welcomed and I’m very proud to be the first international/Caribbean act to be signed to Coda Music streaming.” said the artiste.

International artistes that are a part of the Coda Music App listing include, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and Eric Clapton.

Already a powerful contender on the streaming scene, Coda Music is quickly making inroads to become a leading streaming company in the US.

With songs like Fake Love and Better Will Come as part of his music catalogue, Zebulun says he's passionate about delivering music that will be enjoyed by people around the world. “These powerful partnerships took place from Trinidad and Tobago. It was important for me to see things through from our shores, to show the youths here that they can make it too,” he said.

His company, Bella Music, is a partnership formulated with a close friend. Together they plan on signing other artistes out of Trinidad and Tobago with a view to exporting local talent around the world. On November 20 his first release was distributed by ROC Nation and streamed on Coda Music app Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music, the release said.

The track was produced by Jamaican producer, Wizical – a major name in dancehall, with production done for artistes like Skillibeng.

Plans afoot to promote his music in the US, Canada, the UK and even Africa, beginning in March 2026, Zebulun is excited and anticipates positive feedback from his supporters and friends at home in TT. “It’s an extraordinary feeling to be doing something I love and to be receiving the support I need to make it happen the right way. My album release party will be in Trinidad no matter what, so I’m looking forward to sharing that information with my people when everything is finalised.”

For now however, Zebulun excitedly moves closer to his dream, harnessing his creativity and passionately pushing into the unknown. “As an artiste out of TT, I really wanted the attention for not just myself, but also my country. I did this project like no other projects out of TT and in ten years, I hope when people look back on it, they’ll applaud the effort and the wins. I’m building legacy and I’m doing it in my own lane,” said the singer.

Follow Zebulun @zebulunmusic on Instagram.