Trinidad and Tobago women stay perfect at Bolivarian Games

Trinidad and Tobago's Britney Cooper - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago's women's cricketers continued their fabulous run of form at the Bolivarian Games in Ayacucho-Lima, Peru, on December 6 when they got a commanding 74-run victory over Barbados to go into the December 7 final with an unblemished record of four straight wins.

Sent to have first strike by the Bajans, TT made what seemed to be a modest 120 for seven in their 20 overs. Veteran Britney Cooper cracked 53 off 48 balls and Samara Ramnath chipped in with 21 off 24 balls. With the Bajans needing just over a run-a-ball to get the win, the victory target turned out to be way out of their reach as they were bowled out for 46 in 19.3 overs as the TT bowlers impressed yet again in Peru.

In their turn at the crease, TT slipped to 34 for two by the end of the eighth over as openers Shunelle Sawh (three) and Djenaba Joseph (14) were dismissed early. The third-wicket stand between Cooper, 36, and the 18-year-old Ramnath turned out to be a pivotal one as the pair put on 61 runs in just over eight overs before the latter was bowled by Erin Deane (three for 23) at the start of the 17th over. Ramnath hit two boundaries in her innings, while Cooper hit seven fours and a six before she was bowled by Elecia Bowman (one for eight) at the end of the 18th over. Batting at number six, Karishma Ramharack (13 off nine) hit three boundaries at the death before she was dismissed by Deane in the penultimate over.

Barbados were stifled from the onset in their reply, and limped to 16 for two at the end of the power play as skipper Trishan Holder (two) and Asabi Callender (three) were dismissed by off-spinners Ramharack (one for five) and Anisa Mohammed (two for four), respectively.

Things never improved for the Bajans and they lost their last eight wickets for 30 runs as pacer Kirbyina Alexander led the TT attack with figures of three for four, with Brianna Harricharan grabbing two for nine.

With four impressive round-robin wins under their belt, the TT women will be hoping for a grand end to the tournament in the finale on December 7. The men's final will also be played on December 7, with TT set to face off with their Bajan counterparts.

Summarised Scores:

TT WOMEN – 120/7 from 20 overs (Britney Cooper 53, Samara Ramnath 21; Erin Deane 3/23, Elecia Bowman 1/8) vs BARBADOS WOMEN – 46 from 19.3 overs (Allison Gordon, Alisa Scantlebury 10; Kirbyina Alexander 3/4, Anisa Mohammed 2/4). TT won by 74 runs.