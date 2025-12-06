Stewards Cup headlines racing at Santa Rosa

C’est La Vie, right, competes during a past Stewards Cup event. C’est La Vie will battle for the 2025 crown on December 6 at Santa Rosa Park. - Angelo Marcelle

JASON CLIFTON

When racing action continues at Santa Rosa Park, turfites will witness the staging of the 2025 Stewards Cup, a grade-one event to be run over 1,200 metres on the main course at the Arima track.

Five quality thoroughbreds will face starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 3.45 pm. Of the quintet expected to line up in this mouth-watering contest, winner of the 2025 Tanglewood Hello World should be sent off as pre-race favourite. Other runners expected to compete for this elusive prize are 2025 Triple Crown winner Headliner and American-bred The Goddess Nike which will be saddled by champion trainer John O'Brien.

Sneaky Cheeky, another American-bred horse, would fly the flag for trainer Ramesh Ramroop and the impressive local thoroughbred C'est La Vie will round off this top class field for trainer Jimmy Rampersad.

Another interesting betting contest on the penultimate day of the 2025 racing season is the fourth race that has attracted a field of five runners. This event will have the runner up of the 2025 Trinidad Derby Have A Great Day and third-place finisher Valiante tackling older horses.

Punters will have the pleasure in seeing the babes kick of the day's six-race card. Champion trainer John O'Brien will saddle four of the juveniles.

Two simulcast wagering races have been added to the local-race card. These races are the Bruceontheloose Sprint Trophy that has a purse of Jamaican $15,000,000 and the Mouttet Mile which will total Jamaican $45,000,000 both coming from Caymanas Park in Jamaica.

In the Moutett Mile, Rideallday – an American-bred runner – will be sent out by trainer Phillip Feanny for several women who own this thoroughbred. Jamaican track and field star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is also part of the syndicate.

Post time for the six-race card is slated at 12.45 pm.