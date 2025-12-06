Special reserve constable on misbehaviour charge granted $150,000 bail

- File photo

The High Court granted $150,000 bail to a special reserve police constable charged with misbehaviour in public office arising from an alleged incident in which two police officers were accused of stealing items from a wrecked vehicle.

PC Christopher Gobin, 40, was granted bail after appearing before Master Indira Chinebas.

Gobin, last assigned to the Freeport Police Station, has two years of service as an SRP. He was represented by attorneys Shiva Boodoo and Roshni Balkaran. The court ordered Gobin to avoid all contact with the alleged victim and to remain at least 500 meters away. He is scheduled to return to court on December 16 for a scheduling order.

It is alleged that the owner of the panel van reported it stolen on November 8 in Endeavour, Chaguanas. The next day, two police officers on mobile patrol located the vehicle in Carlsen Field. The van was taken to the Chaguanas Police Station for safekeeping.

When the owner inspected the van, he discovered several items missing, including a pressure washer, heavy-duty hose, tool kit, speakers and other tools. Police later returned the van, and four days after, the owner reported the theft of the items. Some of the missing tools were later recovered along Connector Road, Chaguanas. Two SRPs were later charged with misbehaviour in public office.