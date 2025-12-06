Sorrel, ginger - the flavours of Xmas

Sorrel spritzer - Photo courtesy Asha Williams

The flavours of Christmas are in the air with tray vans full of sorrel begging to be cut and steeped and large mounds of ginger waiting to be taken home peeled, grated and fermented to make our iconic ginger beer.

It’s also a time when we prepare our local home-made wines from sorrel, ginger and many times mixed with our local fruit. But after all is done there are always leftovers. Here are some ways to include some of our favorite Christmas flavors of sorrel and ginger.

Bon Appetit!

Ginger, orange, sorrel relish

1 lb sorrel

1 lime

Sugar

Cloves

Cinnamon

All spice

Peel of one orange cut into julienne

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

Remove petals from sorrel, discard the seeds, place in a pot, cover with boiling water.

Squeeze lime and leave in sorrel.

Cover and let steep for 1-2 days.

Strain the liquid, retain the petals and measure, for every cup of liquid add one cup of granulated sugar.

Chop the petals and return to the sorrel and sugar, add the spices, orange and ginger.

Boil until thick.

Pour into sterilised glass jars.

Makes 16 ozs.

Sorrel glazed short ribs

For the glaze

1 cup sorrel unsweetened

2 tbs pepper jelly

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

3 cloves

1 one inch piece cinnamon

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp ground clove

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp ginger powder

Juice of one lemon or 3 tbs fresh lemon juice.

Place sorrel drink with cloves and cinnamon in a small sauce pan, boil until reduced to half, about 15 minutes.

Add pepper jelly and stir to melt.

Add balsamic vinegar, allspice, cayenne and ginger powder.

Stir well.

Simmer covered until thick, about 20 minutes.

Finish with the lemon juice.

Stir add salt to taste.

Use to glaze ribs.

Sorrel drink

To make sorrel drink just clean the sorrel, by removing the seeds, put the sepals into a large non-reactive pot, add some cloves and cinnamon bark.

It does not matter the quantities, do this to your taste preference.

Add enough boiling water to barely cover the sorrel, cover tightly and steep overnight.

Sweeten to taste with sugar syrup.

Chill and serve over crushed ice or with club soda for a refreshing sorrel cooler

Sorrel spritzer

3 ozs sorrel, sweetened

3 ozs very cold Prosecco

1 lime wedge

Place sorrel into fluted glass, pour on Prosecco and garnish with lime wedge.

Serve immediately.

Makes 1

Sorrel mojitos

12 leaves of mint

4 ozs sorrel

2 tsp sugar

Soda water

3 ozs white rum

In a small jug, muddle the mint and sugar with a bit of the sorrel.

Add rum stir to combine.

Pour mixture over crushed ice in two glasses.

Top with soda water, garnish with additional mint sprigs.

Makes 2

Ginger beer

1 pound green ginger

10 cups cold water

1 lime

2 sticks of clove

Wash, peel and grate ginger.

Peel and juice lime, keep the peel.

Mix ginger, water, cloves, lime juice and the lime skin.

Pour this mixture into clean bottles and leave to ferment for about one day, preferably in the sun.

Strain the ginger beer and sweeten to taste with basic sugar syrup.

Refrigerate until ready to use.

Makes roughly 10 servings

Gingery grilled king fish fillets with fresh tomato salsa

Serve these delicious fish fillets with a spiced basmati or jasmine rice and sautéed fresh vegetables for a colourful and delicious meal.

4 fish fillets, 1 inch thick, kingfish or carite about 4 oz’s each

1 tbs fresh ginger, grated

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp sesame oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbs minced chives

2 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp grated lime zest

1 tbs sodium reduced soy sauce

In a small bowl combine ginger, black pepper, sesame oil, garlic, chives lime juice and zest and soy sauce.

Rub marinade into fish and leave for about 15 minutes.

Preheat broiler.

Lightly grease baking tray; place fillets on tray and broil for 3 mins per side.

Taste and adjust salt.

Serve immediately with salsa.

Salsa

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

¾ pound ripe tomatoes (2 to 3 tomatoes)

¼ cup finely chopped chives, including white portion

1 large clove garlic, minced

½ hot pepper, seeded and chopped

1½ tsp fresh lime juice

Meanwhile make the salsa. Peel, seed and chop the tomatoes.

Add chopped chives, pepper, lime juice and garlic.

Season to taste and set aside.

Just before serving add the chopped cilantro

