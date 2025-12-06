Soca Strikers whip Blazers in TTCB U-23 Cup

Soca Strikers' opening batsman Saleem Khan -

The Soca Strikers Under-19 team got an impressive start to the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) Under-23 Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba on December 5, as a magnificent hundred from opening batsman Saleem Khan and a five-wicket haul from West Indies under-19 player Brendan Boodoo powered them to a convincing nine-wicket victory over the Scarlet Blazers.

Batting first in the opening game of the tourney, the Blazers were bowled out for a paltry 190 in 41.2 overs, with Sachin Emrit (50 not out off 59 balls) top-scoring. Boodoo was a wizard for the ball for the Strikers with his leg-spin, as he took figures of five for 21 from eight overs and single-handedly wrecked the Blazers from 137 for four to 179 for nine in a wicked spell which included the wickets of Zachary Siewah (16),wicket-keeper Brandon Phillip (duck), Abdullah Cambridge (four) and Ravi Sankar (six).

Man of the Match Khan claimed two 37, including the scalp of opposing captain Rajeev Ramnath (20 off 22), as he struck in consecutive overs.

Emrit hit three fours and the solitary six innings and was left stranded at the other end as Boodoo caused havoc before the final wicket was taken in the 42nd over.

Ramnath got the solitary wicket for his team in the 12th over with the Strikers' score on 56. However, it was the only success with the ball for the Blazers as Khan showed off his prowess with a powerful innings of 107 not out off 109 balls, which contained 11 fours and three sixes. He and Aadi Ramsaran (61 not out off 68) put on an unbeaten 140 runs for the second wicket as the Strikers raced to 196 for one to win with more than ten overs to spare to complete the facile chase.

The Steelpan Titans and the Cocrico Warriors were scheduled to begin the tournament with their clash at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on December 6. At the end of round-robin play in the four-team tourney, the final is scheduled to be played at the BLCA on December 13.

Summarised Scores:

SCARLET BLAZERS – 190 from 41.2 overs (S Emrit 50, R Yearwood 39, Rajeev Ramnath 20; Brendan Boodoo 5/21, S Khan 2/37) vs SOCA STRIKERS U-19S – 196/1 from 36.2 overs (Saleem Khan 107 not out, A Ramsaran 61 not out, A Chan 22; R Ramnath 1/37). Soca Strikers won by nine wickets.