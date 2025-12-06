Soca Sliders close off Park City leg with 7th place finish

TT's Axel Brown, Xaverri Williams, De Aundre John and Shakeel John show off their four-man bobsleigh extended podium medals earned at the North America Cup in Whistler, Canada. - Axel Brown

Trinidad and Tobago's four-man bobsleigh team concluded the Park City leg of the North American Cup by placing seventh in their final race at Utah Olympic Park on December 4.

After two heats, the Soca Sliders quartet of pilot Axel Brown, Xaverri Williams, Shakeel John and De Aundre John compiled a time of one minute and 36.68 seconds (1:36.68).

They clocked 48.33 seconds in the first heat and a fractionally slower time of 48.35 in the second. Their time, however, was only good enough for seventh of the 14 competing teams.

Jamaica, though, extended their impressive run of form by sliding to victory in this event, combining a total time of 1:35.91. They clocked 47.96 in the first heat and 47.95 in the second to claim top honours.

Brazil came in second with 1:35.96 while Canada completed the top three, in 1:36.52.

Altogether at Park City, TT’s two-man team of Brown and De Aundre tied for seventh with Israel on November 30, and followed up with an impressive silver medal showing the next day.

In the four-man event on December 3, Brown, Williams, Shakeel and Micah Moore snared a fifth place extended podium finish, before culminating the leg with seventh on December 4.

The North American Cup shifts to the next stage at Lake Placid in New York, from January 2.