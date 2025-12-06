Six girls vie for title in biblical-themed pageant

Zendaya Pierre will represent Woman of the Bible, Mary of Nazareth. - Innis Francis

First Impression Brash and Sassy returns with its special biblical-themed pageant for children on December 13.

Six girls will vie for the title.

Coordinator and founder of First Impression, Brash and Sassy Norma Bramble-Joseph, believes this concert is the way forward to encourage children to understand biblical values and to include Christ in every aspect of life.

This year, after an absence for eight years, the pageant continues despite the setbacks of the economy and disruptions after the covid19 pandemic in 2020.

The 30-year-old organisation has prided itself on the purpose of "training princesses to become queens" through the community queens' show, which focuses on ethics, consistent with self-deportment, fundamental self-care, table etiquette, and lessons of the bible.

This year, the show will focus in the direction of Jesus Is King and Women of the Bible.

The young delegates, aged between seven to 12, will take part in the queen show at the Union Claxton Bay Senior Secondary School and parade in four categories. The event is set to begin at 5.30 pm.

They would participate in the introduction, which would incorporate an aspect of Jesus is King, and their chosen presentation of a Woman of the Bible, a talent segment and a parade in evening gowns in the Christmas colours of red, green and white. They would also have to respond to a bible memory verse when quizzed on the topic.

Those vying for the title this year are Destiny Joseph, Woman of the Bible, Eve, Zharah Williams, Woman of the Bible, Hannah, Heaven Marlia Rouse, Woman of the Bible, Pharaoh's daughter, Zendaya Pierre, Woman of the Bible, Mary of Nazareth, Jerusha Osborne, Woman of the Bible, Martha and Asia-Leigh Allen, Woman of the Bible, Esther.