Senate mourns Simonette, Phillips

Garvin Simonette, former PNM senator. -

THE Senate mourned the deaths of former PNM senator Garvin Simonette and former UNC senator Dr Daphne Phillips when it sat on December 5. Simonette and Phillips died earlier this month.

In expressing condolences on Simonette's death, Leader of Government Business Darrell Allahar recalled Simonette was a gentleman and a scholar during his career in public life. He said evidence of this was clear in his contributions in the Senate from 2018-2019.

Opposition Senator Foster Cummings said Simonette came from a family of strong activists and social conscience. He added it was no surprised that Simonette entered politics and made an invaluable contribution there. "We are grateful for his contribution to our party and to our country."

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, SC, said he knew Simonette for over 50 years and had a deep respect for him. Vieira said Simonette was someone who gave his best in whatever fora he served.

Senate President Wade Mark agreed with the sentiments expressed by Allahar, Cummings and Vieira. Mark said Simonette's career in public life demonstrated that such service should be grounded in integrity.

Allahar recalled Phillips was a foundation member of the UNC and her work to uplift women. Leader of Opposition Business Dr Amery Browne said Phillips "was one remarkable lady." He recalled her work with UN ECLAC and other UN bodies.

Independent Senator Dr Marlene Attzs remembered Phillips as a former colleague at the Social Sciences Faculty at the University of the West Indies ' St Augustine campus.

Attzs said Phillips was among a rare breed of scholars who used their academic background to effect social change. She recalled Phillips asking hard questions about the health sector and whether or not it marginalises some of the people it was created to serve.

Mark agreed with these views and recalled his personal relationship with Phillips.