Padarath: No attempt to muzzle Opposition MP

Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath - Photo courtesy Parliament

Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath has rejected claims by MP for Port of Spain North/ St Ann's West Stuart Young that he was prevented from speaking on the Finance Bill 2025 in Parliament on December 5.

In a Facebook post, Young said, “Even though we had informed the UNC, via their leader of government business (member for Couva South), that the Opposition intended to have further speakers on the bill, the member told the Minister of Finance to wrap up the debate preventing me from contributing on behalf of my constituents, the Opposition and citizens of TT. I indicated to the Speaker that I wished to contribute, and the Minister of Finance proceeded to wrap up despite my indication and protests.”

After MP for Laventille East Morvant Christian Birchwood's contribution, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo raised his hand to signal his intention to wrap up the debate. Speaker of the House Jagdeo Singh acknowledged this, permitting Tancoo to proceed.

This decision by the Speaker prompted objections from the Opposition bench. The Speaker addressed these concerns directly, stating, "The issue in this is whether there exists a standing order that prevents the Minister of Finance from doing what he wants."

Young said usually the next to speak was whoever caught the Speaker’s eye, and added there was a conversation about the number of speakers between the benches. However, Singh dismissed his objections, and Young appeared to leave the Chamber.

Young ended his social media post saying, “Time is longer than twine, and every unfair game is played over.”

Padarath told Newsday on December 6 that Young was confused. He said he was not even in Parliament when the matter arose.

Earlier, Padarath had left the House of Representatives to attend a function and only returned in time for the vote.

Padarath said, “Several members, inclusive of the Opposition Leader, spoke in the debate. There is no attempt to muzzle anyone. Mr Young is playing with semantics.”

The Finance Bill 2025 was passed by a simple majority shortly before 9 pm.