Our versatile bamboo

Bamboo is actually a type of grass and many species are capable of rapid growth. -

Bamboo is a very common sight in TT. It is often seen growing on disturbed land, hillsides or alongside waterways. Notwithstanding its tree-like appearance, bamboo is actually a type of grass. Of all grasses, bamboo is the largest and the only one that can grow tall enough to develop into a forest.

When we think of bamboo in TT, the species that most readily comes to mind is Bambusa vulgaris (common bamboo). Surprisingly, this plant is not native to TT. It actually originated from Asia, from where it was very likely introduced (directly or indirectly) to our shores. There are several native bamboo species in TT, such as Arthrostylidium pubescens (which is found at higher elevations in Trinidad and historically recorded on Tobago’s main ridge) and Rhipidocladum prestoei (which is a potentially endemic native species known for its distinctive fan-like branching pattern).

The Forests Act includes bamboo within its definition of a tree. This means any type of bamboo, including Bambusa vulgaris, falls under the act when growing on state lands. The act also states that any felled or extracted bamboo, whether in a forest or elsewhere on state lands, is considered “timber.” This classification lets the government control harvesting and sale of bamboo, just as with other tree species. A permit is required to harvest bamboo.

In TT, bamboo is used in diverse sectors such as in construction, slope stabilisation, religious and cultural ceremonies, in making musical instruments and in handicrafts.

Bamboo is commonly used for stabilising soil on slopes. The roots of bamboo form a fibrous mat and can effectively hold loose soil together and resist erosion. In the construction of houses, bamboo poles are used to support concrete decking. Bamboo tents, used as temporary event spaces for pujas, Hindu weddings and wakes, are erected using bamboo poles for support. The rafters for the tents are made by splitting mature bamboo poles lengthwise into strips. These are used to create the structural framework for the roof. In a sense, even live bamboo plants are involved in construction. In Chaguaramas, they form a natural archway for the popular Bamboo Cathedral. There, the tops of tall bamboo stalks bend and intertwine over a 300-metre stretch of roadway, forming a cathedral-like canopy.

Bamboo also has a variety of cultural and religious applications in TT. The jhandi, a religious marker and symbol of identity, is a common sight in the yards of Hindu homes and in temple grounds in TT. The jhandi is made from a fresh bamboo stalk, cut to the desired length, and a triangular-shaped flag. The stalk is used as a pole at the top of which the flag is attached. The jhandi is planted in the ground, often at the end of a puja. The colour of the flag used represents a deity in Hinduism and his or her attributes.

During the annual Divali celebrations, bamboo is used for making support structures for the deyas. The stalks of freshly cut bamboo are split and creatively bent into various designs. The warm glow of the lit deyas on the bamboo structures – placed in yards and other open spaces – is aesthetically pleasing and is symbolic of one of the main themes in Divali – light over darkness.

Tamboo bamboo is a musical ensemble. Its instruments are crafted from various sizes and lengths of bamboo stalks. Tamboo bamboo, characterised by its rhythmic and percussive nature, was created by Afro-Trinidadians in the late 1800s. It is a distinct musical form with a rich history. On Carnival Friday, at the annual re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots at the Piccadilly Greens in Port of Spain, tamboo bamboo and African drumming accompany performances. Tamboo Bamboo is considered a precursor to the steelpan.

Bamboo bursting, also known as "bussing" bamboo, is a tradition that occurs during the occasions of Divali and Christmas celebrations and on New Year’s Eve (also known as Old Year’s Day). The "bussing" process involves the use of a length of bamboo stalk, kerosene or pitch oil and the ignition of fumes with a flambeau. The ignited fumes create a buildup of pressure within the bamboo, resulting in a small explosion and booming sound.

Other creations in which bamboo is used in TT include products such as cups, pencil holders, plant hangers, decorative items, carnival costumes, fish traps, fishing rods and machaans (trellises).

Notwithstanding the variety of uses of Bambusa vulgaris in TT, it should be noted that in some parts of the country, this species has become problematic and potentially invasive. It has a fast growth rate, which can be as much as 30 centimetres per day. This means that once a clump of this species becomes established in an area, it can grow faster and overtop native species. This leads to a reduction in sunlight for the native trees, severely inhibiting their growth and survival and also that of other plant species in the understorey. These clumps impact plant diversity through other means, such as soil nutrient depletion and increasing the potential for fire damage. The dry, dead organic material of the bamboo, in particular the leaf litter from the clumps, acts as a fuel which can result in rapidly spreading fires. While mature bamboo clumps can usually resist fire, many of our native trees cannot, and so plant diversity is reduced. While the impact on animal communities in TT needs to be better studied, from casual observation, it seems that the faunal diversity in a bamboo forest is much lower. Caution is therefore needed in managing the spread of Bambusa vulgaris clumps in ecologically sensitive areas.

In conclusion, it is noted that at the global level, the use of bamboo is increasing and includes areas such as the construction of homes and bridges and the making of fabrics in the textile industry. This woody grass offers a range of socio-economic and environmental benefits. On top of that, it is a rapidly renewable resource that can be harvested sustainably and is a green alternative to some traditional materials. It appears that in TT, the full potential of bamboo as a sustainable and economically viable resource is significantly untapped. This should be properly evaluated. In this regard, government and research institutions could play a very crucial role, perhaps at a pilot project level, to fully investigate the feasibility of bamboo utilisation in TT.

Today’s feature was written by Mala Guinness. For more information on our natural environment, you can contact the TT Field Naturalists’ Club at admin@ttfnc.org or visit our website at www.ttfnc.org and our Facebook or YouTube pages