Naparima get past St Augustine 1-0, inch closer to potential SSFL triple crown

St Augustine Secondary School captain Giovanni Hospedales and Naparima College’s Jacob O’Reily, right, chase after the ball in the Coca-Cola Intercol semifinal match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on December 5. - Photos by Innis Francis

Naparima College remained on course for a potential 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) triple crown after staving off St Augustine Secondary 1-0 in the Coca-Cola Intercol semi-final at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on December 5.

A 55th-minute penalty from talismanic striker Riquelme Phillips separated both teams at the end of play, and kept “Naps” in the hunt for a possible clean sweep of SSFL crowns this season.

Despite Naparima dominating the majority of the contest, the "Green Machine" of St Augustine fired on all cylinders in the final 15 minutes in search of the equaliser, but it never came.

Phillips and attacking midfielder Jacob O’Reilly had multiple attempts to increase Naparima’s lead throughout the match, but St Augustine goalkeeper Tyrese Henry came up big every time.

Both teams took some time to settle, but Naps went on to control the opening period. Striker Phillips showed early intent when he found the back of the St Augustine net in the 11th minute, but it was ruled offside.

Arron Raymond pestered the Green Machine's backline with penetrative runs and was almost rewarded when he chipped past their goalie Henry in the 17th.

The ball flew across the face of the goal and was kept in by Phillips, who cut back in and rifled a close range, diagonal effort off the crossbar.

Minutes later, Phillips was caught ball-watching in front of goal and was too late to react to a clear goal-scoring opportunity, set up by an always threatening Raymond.

Despite the few attempts by Gustine's front men Giovanni Hospedales, Elijah Baptiste and Donte Gordon, Naparima's defensive wall of Antonio Hills, Elijah Edwards and Sebastian James stood firm.

In the 32nd, Xarion France cut in and fired goalwards but goalie Henry came up big once more. His parry resulted in a scramble inside the area, but "Naps" regained control of the ball, resulting in O’Reilly sending his first of many shots just wide of the post.

Henry was kept busy in the dying moments of the first half as France, Phillips and Raymond kept at it. Gustine breathed a sigh of relief as they entered the dressing room all level at the half.

When play resumed, "Naps" spurned several early chances and their forwards seemed to lack the final shot. St Augustine withstood waves of attacking football with second-half substitute Jeremiah Daniel getting in on the goal-mouth action.

In the 54th, Daniel unleashed a hard, low right-footed effort from outside the area, which Henry parried for a corner.

The in-swinging corner bounced awkwardly in front Gustine defender Mikel Murray who chested the ball on to his trailing arm, resulting in Naparima being awarded a penalty.

Phillips stepped up and slotted safely into the lower right corner as Henry dived in the opposite direction. "Naps" skipper Jayden Caprietta then had his curling left foot shot pushed out by Henry in the 61st.

A rocket of a free kick from Naparima’s Jabari Rodriguez in the 64th was brilliantly saved by Henry, who came up even bigger on the rebound as James couldn’t slot his one-time shot past him.

St Augustine skipper Hospedales had a whisker of a chance on the Naparima goal, but his shot was stopped dead by James. Phillips could have doubled their lead in the 70th when he turned on his defender and drilled goalward. Luckily for Henry, it was just wide of the upright.

The chances kept coming for the South zone Intercol winners, but none led to goals.

With the clock ticking down, St Augustine ramped up their aggression courtesy Naeem Crichlow, Bapiste and substitute Jayden Solozano. The trio tried valiantly to pierce the "Naps" defensive line, and even got through on a couple occasions, but could never really test Baptiste in goal.

Naparima coach Angus Eve was furious on the touchline in those remaining minutes as he urged his players to defend with intent, since one goal from their opponents would turn the game on its head.

Gustine’s chances never materialised and allowed "Naps" to go one step closer to lifting a coveted triple crown of SSFL titles this year. Naparima won the SSFL league crown and the South zone Intercol titles earlier this season.