Mistah Shak hosts kaisoca-parang brunch on December 7

Selvon "Mistah Shak" Noel - Innis Francis

When veteran entertainer Selvon “Mistah Shak” Noel takes the stage on December 7 for KaiSoca-Parang Meets Steelpan Christmas Brunch, he won’t just be performing, he’ll be honouring decades of friendship, celebrating a musical homecoming and helping to revive the cherished spirit of a Trinidad and Tobago Christmas.

The brunch event will pair Shak’s distinctive kaisoca-parang style with the steelpan mastery of Darril “Harp” Edwards

It starts at 10 am at Atherly’s By the Park, San Fernando.

For Shak, this concert is both nostalgic and deeply personal. “This show is really Darril’s brainchild,” Shak says of Edwards, who has been a close friend since his teenage years. “Darril lived in Arkansas for about 18 years and only recently returned home. He’s trying to reestablish himself in the entertainment industry and the pan fraternity. I wanted to lend my support.”

Edwards is an original member of the NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra, back when the band was sponsored by VAT 19 rum – during the era of Ken “Professor” Philmore’s Pan By Storm. Over the years, Edwards has built an impressive resume as a travelling soloist, performing across the globe. He and Shak have toured internationally together.

His return to TT offered the perfect moment to reconnect – both with the music fraternity and with the people who helped shape his career. That made Atherly’s By the Park the natural choice for the event’s venue.

Before they travelled the world, the two performed regularly at the original Atherly’s, as part of the band Hi-Styles. Co-owner Paula Atherly believed in their talent long before others caught on. “Paula was the one who put us on the path to do those tours,” Shak recalls. “We’ve maintained that friendship over the years.”

This continuity of relationships mirrors the larger theme of the event: reconnecting with the roots of TT Christmas.

“One of the major themes is nostalgia,” Shak explains. “We’re trying to reintroduce that organic feeling we as Trinbagonians connect with Christmas – whether or not you celebrate the season religiously. There’s a spirit, a vibe, a way we lime.”

Against the backdrop of national economic uncertainty, the organisers insisted on keeping the event affordable. “We really wanted to keep it at a price where as many people as possible could have access. Once it’s supported properly, we hope to make a little something without putting it out of reach,” Shak said.

Along with DJ Base 2 spinning classics, the show will feature Edwards’ rich steelpan repertoire and Shak’s dynamic blend of calypso, soca and parang. But Shak also plans to tap into the nation’s musical memory bank.

“In my set, I’m not only doing original pieces,” he notes. “I’ll be going back to some of the calypso Christmas classics – maybe a Kitchener's Drink a rum and a punch-a-crema, maybe a Relator Bottle and Spoon or Christmas is yours, Christmas is mine.”

Of course, fans can also expect his newest parang release, It Right Dey, a song that embodies the show’s message of getting back to the small but meaningful traditions that make a TT Christmas special.

Known as the Rasta Parrendero, Shak has long infused parang with social commentary – whether recounting his run-ins with politicians in El Cuento or sharing tongue-in-cheek stories about navigating language barriers with Venezuela’s migrant community in No Comprende. But this December, he is returning to the heart of the season.

“With so many people having less this year, we want to bring the focus back to the things that aren’t material,” he says. “The vibes you used to have with a nice Trini Christmas lime. Good food, good company, music and memories.”

That is the promise of KaiSoca-Parang Meets Steelpan. It is not just a brunch, not just a concert, but a reminder of who we are – and how we celebrate – when the spirit of the season comes.