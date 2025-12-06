Man in court for American's murder

A Rockley Vale, Scarborough man has appeared in court charged with the murder of American tourist Christopher Brown, 43, a builder of Silverthorne, Colorado.

Kylelon Sandy appeared before Master Whitney Franklin. He was represented by Karlson Brooks while the state was represented by Sgt Raegen Ramanan, attorney with the Homicide Bureau of Investigations. Sandy was remanded into custody to return to court on September 22, 2026.

Sandy was charged after DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, gave instructions on December 4.

Brown was said to be vacationing in Castara on Novermber 26 with his girlfriend when he was stabbed in the back. He had earlier had dinner at a restaurant and was walking to another bar nearby when he was attacked.

An autopsy on Brown on December 2 at the Scarborough Mortuary determined his death was as a result of stab wounds to his back.

Whe​n Tobago police responded to the murder scene back in November, they were led to a concrete track off Depot Road by residents to Brown’s body. A knife was observed in his back. His body was subsequently identified by his girlfriend Ellie Peck of Roaring Fork in Colorado.