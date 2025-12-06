Man, 31, shot dead in San Juan, another wounded by stray bullet

Police car - File photo

A 31-year-old man was shot dead while liming near a bar in San Juan on December 5.

The victim has been identified as Mickel Browne, of Champs Fleurs, Mt Dor.

Another man was wounded by a stray bullet to his lower back and remains in hospital.

Police said at about 8 pm, Browne was liming with an off-duty police officer near King Style Bar at the corner of Bridge Road and Eastern Main Road, San Juan.

A gunman approached from the side of Bridge Road and opened fire on the two men, hitting Browne several times before escaping.

Police were told the off-duty police officer ran after the shooter and fired a shot from his licensed gun, but the gunman escaped.

A bystander took Browne to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope, but he died from his injuries.

In a separate incident, a man was shot dead and a woman was wounded in a shooting in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on December 4.

Police identified the dead man as Shakeem "Wet money" Breedy, of Circular Drive, Enterprise.

Police said the man was sitting on the front porch of a 50-year-old woman around 7.30 pm, when two men in a black Nissan Tiida got out and shot him several times. Both Breedy and the woman were shot in the incident.

A nearby resident took them to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where Breedy died.

Crime scene investigators recovered six 9 mm spent shells and 20 5.56 mm spent shells while processing the scene.